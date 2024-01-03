Nine killed in Lugazi road crash

Nine people have been confirmed dead following a Wednesday road crash involving a Fuso truck at Bulyantete Village, Lugazi Municipality in Buikwe District on the Kampala-Jinja Highway.

According to police, the 1am carnage happened after the orange-loaded truck lost control and overturned at Bulyantete Village as it was headed to Kampala from Jinja City.

“Bodies of 9 people have been retrieved from the accident scene and taken to Kawolo Hospital mortuary while 3 injured persons are receiving treatment at Kawolo Hospital,” Ssezibwa Region Police spokesperson Helen Butoto told Monitor on Wednesday.

Police say majority of the victims were passengers who had allegedly concealed themselves inside the truck using a tapline to avoid being noticed by traffic police.

“The victims suffocated after getting trapped by the angle bars when the truck overturned. The victims had tried to conceal their identity by hiding inside the tapeline that covered the truck,” a police statement reveals.