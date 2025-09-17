Nine killed in one month as mob attacks escalate in Mukono

A surge in livestock thefts across Mukono District particularly in Nakisunga and Seeta-Namuganga sub-counties, has triggered a wave of community-led crackdowns, resulting in the lynching of at least nine suspected thieves in under a month.

The most recent incident occurred on Wednesday in Bumbajja Village, Nakisunga Sub-county, where unidentified assailants attempted to steal livestock during a nighttime raid. However, vigilant residents on night patrol intercepted the group, killing two suspects on the spot. The mob also torched a motorcycle allegedly used by the suspects and recovered four stolen goats. Other members of the gang reportedly fled the scene.

Residents say the village remains on high alert following a string of similar night-time thefts. In some cases, thieves have allegedly used unidentified ointments to sedate animals before stealing them.

Abdul Diba, a farmer in Bumbajja, described the situation as “escalating and relentless,” noting that many residents are now sleeping in animal shelters to guard their livestock.

Another victim, Ibra Kibabale, who lost four goats, said he discovered the theft during a routine night check. He immediately raised the alarm using the village loudspeaker, prompting a swift community response that led to the recovery of his animals.

Charles Mugerwa, Bumbajja’s village defence secretary, confirmed that residents have organized volunteer-led night patrols. He, however, criticized the local police for allegedly releasing suspects without conducting thorough investigations.

“People are angry. If the police don’t act, more suspects will be lynched,” Mugerwa warned.

Village chairman David Sekamwa noted that the culprits are believed to be young men known within the community, many of whom reportedly spend their time loitering and drinking in local bars.

Police from Kisoga have transported the bodies of the two most recent suspects to Mulago Hospital for forensic examination. Despite these actions, residents feel that justice is not being served swiftly or effectively enough.

As of mid-September, at least nine suspected thieves have been killed by angry mobs in Nakisunga and Seeta-Namuganga sub-counties alone—underscoring a growing sense of frustration and a breakdown in trust between the communities and law enforcement.

Authorities are now urging residents to avoid taking the law into their own hands and to report suspects to the police, warning that mob justice can lead to wrongful deaths and further social unrest.



