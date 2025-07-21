Nine legislators in central region trounced during NRM polls

At least nine incumbent legislators in the Central Region were trounced by political underdogs in last Thursday's NRM parliamentary primaries.

In Lwemiyaga County, Sembabule District long–long-serving legislator Theodore Ssekikubo lost to retired soldier Brig. Emmanuel Rwashande, who scored 16,358 votes (54.3 per cent) against Ssekikubo’s 8,702 votes. The race also had three other candidates, including former state minister for transport Joy Kabatsi, who garnered 473 votes, Edmond Bwiire (960 votes), and Jacob Kato( 11 votes). Still in the same district, the woman MP Pastor Mary Begumisa, who has served for only one term in Parliament, lost to little-known Florence Nambaziira, a preacher in the Born Again spiritual movement. Ms Begumisa got 34,032 votes while Nambaziira polled 41,733 votes.

However, Ssekikubo has since contested the results saying the entire electoral process was marred by massive irregularities including alleged army interference ,abductions and assaults on supporters ,and falsification of voter registers. He has promised to forward his complaints to the newly formed NRM party election tribunal for review. In the neighbouring Lyantonde District, incumbent woman MP Pauline Kemirembe Kyaka was defeated by Ms Doreen Katushabe Birungi. The latter, a wife of senior military officer Maj Gen James Birungi , the military attaché in Burundi , collected 20, 662 votes while Ms Kyaka got 3,954 votes.

Doreen Katushabe Birungi

In Lwengo District’s Bukoto South Constituency, Dr Twaha Kagabo, who recently quit the National Unity Platform (NUP) to join NRM, lost to former state minister for Investment Muhammad Muyanja Mbabaali, who polled 4,965 votes against the former, who got 2,501 votes .Dr Kagabo, unlike other candidates has since conceded defeat and promised to rally behind Mr Mbabaali in next year’s elections. In Bukoto Mid-West Constituency Emmanuel Kiyimba , a councilor representing Kito Parish at Lwengo Sub County defeated Isaac Ssejoba with 6,011 votes against the latter's 4,890 votes.

In Kiboga West Constituency, little known Eria Erick Lule ,28 a former teacher defeated the incumbent legislator Abdul Mutumba. Lule polled 6, 738 votes while Mutumba got 6,628 votes .The latter insists that Lule is not a registered voter in the constituency and the registers used were altered in favour of his opponent as more names were added using a pen on the voting day.

In Nakaseke North Constituency, the incumbent Enock Nyongere was defeated by a Makerere University don, Prof. Wilber Manyisa Ahebwa.

Nakasongola County legislator Noah Wanzala was defeated by Stephen Bugingo, a local businessman. In Budyebo County, still in Nakasongola District , former acting executive director of the defunct Uganda National Roads Authority(Unra) Eng Berunado Ssebbugga Kimeze uprooted the incumbent Bernard Kirya Ssekyanzi. Like Nyongere , both Ssekyanzi and Begumisa have also served their constituencies for only one term.

During the 2021 general elections Eng.Kimeze challenged Ssekyanzi as an independent candidate, but only managed to gather 8,984 votes yet the latter got 15,138 votes.

Central region is largely dominated by the opposition and the majority of the current legislators subscribe to the National Unity Platform (NUP).

Rtd Brig Emmanuel Rwashande's supporters celebrate after he won the NRM flag for Lwemiyaga County. PHOTO/ AL MAHDI SSENKABIRWA.

During the January 2021 presidential elections, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine, who was the NUP presidential flag bearer, defeated President Museveni in the entire Buganda Region, where the latter used to gather many votes in the previous five elections. Analysts say unfilled pledges coupled with rampant evictions partly contributed to NRM’s dismal performance in Buganda during the last general election.

In the process of trying to mend fences with electorates in this region, NRM is currently sending teams, crisscrossing districts to endear the party to the voters.

In the past weeks President Museveni himself has been in districts like Luweero, Kayunga ,Mukono,Buikwe, Mpigi and Gomba and Kampala City on what he describes as Parish Development Model (PDM) tour , but political observers say he is using the same platform as a campaign tool to drum up support for NRM head of next year’s general elections.

Compiled by Al Mahdi Ssenkabirwa , Francisca N Nalutaya & Dan Wandera