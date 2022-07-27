Nine Rwanda nationals want terrorism charges dismissed

Nine Rwandan nationals who were arrested in 2017 on charges of terrorism have asked the Kololo based International Crimes Division (ICD) of the High Court to dismiss the case citing lack of evidence.

The suspects, some of whom are on remand and others on bail include; Emmanuel Mugisha, Pastor Geoffrey Musonyi alias Papa Sheema Elisha, Daniel Kamara, Moses Bijura Moses, Mukisa Timothy, Tuyisenge Zanviye Alias Mambo Ali, Byakatonda Olive alias Ojambo Kenneth, Maniriho Bosco alias Boyi alias Kigwe Robert and Ndayisenga Innocent alias Gashube.

They were arrested in December 2017 for alleged offences of terrorism, establishment of a terrorism institution and forgery.

Through their lawyers, the nine accused persons contend that their Constitutional rights to personal liberty are being violated thus seeking to have the proceedings discontinued and criminal case be dismissed.

The case has reportedly been listed for hearing at the ICD where they have been reporting but with no sign of any trial at all.

“... I have been informed by my lawyers that the disclosure is mandatory as provided for under the rules of this court, the respondent’s failure to provide the relevant evidence or material is a violation of right to a fair and speedy trial,” reads the application in part.

In a sworn statement, Emmanuel Mugisha, one of the suspects states that prosecution has since informed court that they had no file against him and his colleagues and that they sought for adjournments continuously with no sign of having the file.

He contends that no disclosure of exhibits and evidence that they intend to use against them in the trial have been presented.

Court documents indicate that Mugisha was arrested on December 11, 2017 while travelling to Tanzania for a Christian fellowship and that he has been in detention to date.

However, prosecution led by Mr Thomas Jatiko said that they could not respond to the application.

“I cannot respond and do disclosures at the same time, maybe my Lord you give me up to Friday to respond to the application. We also seek for a month to make disclosures of all the evidence we intend to rely on,” he said.

Court heard that the state has since gotten the files and has all the evidence to pin the accused persons.

Justice Elizabeth Kabanda adjourned the case to August 24 for further hearing of the application for dismissal of charges.

Prosecution alleges that the group out of the 36 and others still at large on December 11, 2017 travelled outside Uganda for purpose of perpetrating, planning or participating in terrorist acts or providing terrorists training for political, religious, social or economic gain without due regard to the safety of others.

It is further alleged that Geoffrey Musonyi, Daniel Kamara, Moses Bijura and others still at large in various places forged documents to wit 39 certificates of identity with intent to defraud.







