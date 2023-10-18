Nine terror suspects committed to High Court for trial

The Buganda Road Chief Magistrates Court has committed nine suspects to the High Court to face trial on terrorism charges.

The suspects are; Moses Katende, Abdul Latif, Adam Goloba, Pyzo Musana, Aida Nakamatte, Rahma Namuganza, Rahuma Namara, Hafuswa Namwase, and one Kabwiso.

They reportedly attacked the Principal Judge Dr Flavian Zeija, Busiika Police Station, Bukwo Chief Administrative Officer Charles Ogwang, and several Supermarkets including Flower Shoppers in Kabuusu and Harriet General Store before robbing guns from security guards.

The suspects on Wednesday appeared before the Buganda Road Court Chief Magistrate Ronald Kayizzi for an update on the progress of investigations into the case against them.

The prosecution alleges that between 2021 and 2023 in diverse places in Central and Eastern Uganda, the suspects attacked several government facilities, fuel stations, security guards, and police officers, resulting in loss of lives, injuries, and property.

The accused persons are charged with terrorism, murder, attempted murder, and robbery, and are suspected to be belonging to ADF, a terrorist group.

Mr Ivan Kyazze, the State Attorney told the court that investigations into the charges against the suspects are complete and that there is sufficient evidence to pin the accused persons in the High Court when the trial commences.

According to Kyazze, the DPP will further bring evidence to prove that all the accused persons are members of ADF and that women facilitated the recruitment.

Prosecution contends that Moses Katende and others on April 23, 2022, at Kalandazi village, Buwama in Mpigi District along the Kampala-Masaka Highway attacked the motorcade of Principal Judge Dr Zeija with an improvised Explosive Device damaging one of his vehicles.

It also alleges that on July 8, 2022, at Kungu village, Matugga in Wakiso District along Gulu Highway, they attacked Ogwanga, a police officer, whom they shot multiple times and robbed his gun. He was rushed to Bombo Military Hospital where he later died.

The prosecution states that others still at large, on October 31, 2022, attacked Busiika police station and gunned down three police officers; AIP Alex Wagaruka, police constables Moses Ongol and Steven Odama.

The DPP further states that during the trial, they will also bring the evidence from the CCTV camera which enabled the eyewitnesses to clearly identify Katende, Weduma, and Musana while attacking the police station.

According to the prosecution, the suspects have no valid defence to the crimes whatsoever and will ask the court to convict them accordingly.

After reading the summary of the case for the accused persons, the State Attorney asked the court to commit them to the High Court for trial.