Nine youth arrested over forged papers in UPDF Luweero recruitment

The Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) has arrested nine youths for allegedly presenting forged academic documents during the ongoing nationwide recruitment exercise in Luweero District.

Maj. Charles Kabona, the UPDF 1st Infantry Division spokesperson, said the suspects, all from Nakaseke and Nakasongola districts, have been handed over to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) for further action.

"It's very unfortunate that some could go and forge documents, and they come with them for recruitment. We have arrested nine and handed them over to the police to see the next course of action," Maj. Kabona said.

He condemned the fraudulent acts, stressing that the military expects recruits to have clean records. "When you are coming to the UPDF, we expect you to have a clean track record. That's why we require letters from the LC1 chairperson, GISO, and DISO—local leaders who know your character well," he explained.

This year’s recruitment has drawn huge interest from young Ugandans aged 18–25, with 78,000 applications for only 11,500 available slots. After initial screening, 13,000 candidates were shortlisted.

"Indeed, many are called, but few are chosen. Out of 78,000 who applied, we had to go the extra mile to verify documents. We dropped 65,000 and remained with 13,000," Maj. Kabona revealed.

In Luweero, 142 candidates have been shortlisted for further screening, while Nakasongola has 45 and Nakaseke only 18.

The recruitment team has so far covered districts in the Buganda region, including Mpigi, Butambala, Gomba, Masaka City, Masaka District, Bukomansimbi, Kalungu, Kalangala, Sembabule, Lwengo, Lyantonde, Kyotera, Rakai, Kiboga, and Kyankwanzi.

"The shortlists are in 135 districts and 11 cities across the country. UPDF is national in character, and every district has its quota," the spokesperson noted.

The army is recruiting in two categories, professionals and non-professionals. Professional positions target diploma and degree holders in fields such as education, Air Force operations, engineering, meteorology, software, IT, and computer science.

Non-professional recruitment targets Senior Four and Senior Six graduates, with preference for science combinations.

Several other applicants were disqualified for lacking original documents, presenting incomplete paperwork, or failing medical tests.

"You may have your Senior Six certificate but lack the Senior Four one, or you have your National ID but no original academic certificates. Your documents will be lacking, and we can’t proceed despite you being shortlisted," Maj Kabona explained.

He said that recruits must be medically fit to endure the rigorous training.

Maj. Kabona also reminded successful candidates about the army’s core values: "When you join the army, you join a noble profession of honour. You must be disciplined, a role model, patriotic, an Africanist, and ready to sacrifice."