Ninshaba seeks to replace deceased husband as Kamwenge Town Council chairperson 

The Returning Officer of Kamwenge District, Mr George William Magezi, on Monday commenced the nomination of candidates for the Kamwenge Town Council chairperson by-election.

Four candidates were nominated on Monday. Of these was Ms Ninshaba Winshine Matovu (Independent), who intends to replace her husband Benjamin Matovu who died in April this year, just weeks to his inauguration.

Ms Ninshaba said she would focus on accountability, organization and transparency as a way of developing Kamwenge Town Council.

The three other nominees are Mr Barigye Jackson, Mr Benon Mwembezi and Mr Wilson Katushabe, all independents.

Mr Magezi said a total of six people had picked nomination forms for the position and the remaining two were yet to return theirs. He also warned candidates against holding any campaigns before the due date (December 02, 2021).

The late Matovu had defeated the National Resistance Movement (NRM)’s Geoffrey Byamukama who was seeking to be re-elected back to office.