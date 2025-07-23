NIRA enrolment officer’s death shocks Kyotera

Residents of Kalisizo Sub-County in Kyotera District have been left in shock following the death of one of the National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) enrolment officers on Wednesday.

Patra Babirye Ddungu succumbed to Hepatitis B and heart failure, according to her postmortem report.

Some of her colleagues, said Babirye, a recent recruit at the NIRA Kyotera District office, began feeling unwell last Tuesday (July 15) before she was advised to seek medical attention.

“She said she felt dizzy before she started shivering. Initially, she sought medical help at Kalisizo General Hospital, assuming it was a minor ailment. She only asked for some tablets, which she took. None of us imagined it could be something this serious,” said one of her workmates who preferred to remain anonymous because they are not authorised to speak to journalists.

Mr Lameck Ssengonzi, the NIRA officer in charge of Kyotera District, eulogised Babirye as a hardworking and disciplined employee who had quickly earned the respect of her colleagues.

“When she told me she wasn’t feeling well, I urged her to go to the hospital and get checked. I later reached out to her partner to follow up and was alarmed to hear that she had not yet improved. I was even considering deploying another officer to cover her duties while she recovered,” said Mr Ssengonzi.

A postmortem conducted at Kalisizo Hospital confirmed that she died due to complications related to Hepatitis B and heart failure.

Dr Edward Muwanga, the Kyotera District Health Officer (DHO), used the unfortunate incident to remind residents about the dangers of Hepatitis B, a serious viral infection that affects the liver and can lead to sudden death if not detected and treated early.

“Hepatitis B can present with symptoms such as jaundice (yellowing of the eyes), fatigue, and difficulty breathing. It is highly infectious and can be fatal if ignored. We urge the public to avoid unnecessary body contact and to seek vaccination, which is available at our health centers,” Dr Muwanga advised.





Ms Esther Kaudha, a comprehensive nurse in Kyotera District said Hepatitis B can also be acquired through unprotected sex with an infected person or multiple partners and can also be transmitted through contact with infected body fluids like semen or blood.





According to her, Hepatitis B can be cured and is managed by antivirals which help to reduce the spread of the virus and its complications.

Immune-suppressed people like PLWHIV, premature babies are at a risk of acquiring the virus, according to Ms Kaudha.

She will be laid to rest at her ancestral home in Jongoza, Kalisizo Sub-county, Kyotera District.





Global stats

By 2022, at least 254 million people were living with hepatitis B, according to estimates contained in the World Health Organisation 2024 Global Hepatitis Report.

At least 50 million were living with hepatitis C by the time of the report.

The African region bears 63 per cent of new hepatitis B infections.

Half of the burden of chronic hepatitis B and C infections is among people aged 30-54 years with 12 per cent among children under 18.

Men accounted for 58 per cent of all cases.

Globally, viral hepatitis is the second leading infectious cause of death, with 1.3 million deaths per year.