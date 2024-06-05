NIRA extends date for mass national ID registration

The National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) has extended the date for mass enrolment and registration of National Identity cards.

The mass registration exercise had been scheduled to start on June 1, 2024, which was a year later than the original date.

Without giving any specific reasons for deferment, NIRA’s executive director, Ms Rosemary Kisembo claimed there were unforeseen delays in the procurement process.

“The mass enrolment exercise and renewal exercise was set to start on June 1, 2024, however, due to unforeseen delays in the procurement process, the exercise didn't take off. Nevertheless, by the end of July 2024, the exercise will commence,” Ms Kisembo told journalists today during a media briefing in Kampala.

She added: “Aware of the electoral roadmap and expiry of some identity cards in August 2024, the government is taking all necessary measures to ensure that the delays do not affect service delivery and the roadmap. In consultation with the Attorney General's Chambers, measures are being put in place to ensure that the public suffers no disadvantage because of the delays.”

According to her, Nira will conduct the registration exercise successfully within the stipulated timelines.

“For those who had prepared for the exercise, we sincerely apologise for the delay. I cannot attribute the delay to one particular factor. As you are aware, the finances for this exercise were allocated in December 2023. The procurement in its very nature is a long process, but we don’t want to single out an issue and blame the delay on it because all Ugandans want is to be registered. So, as an organization, we want to focus on when we can start this exercise,” Ms Kisembo said.

The mass enrolment and registration of National Identity Cards is expected to go up to January 2025.

The first batch of current IDs were issued in 2014 and 2015 with a 10-year life span setting expiry between August 2024 and June 2025.

Nira will include the iris as an additional biometric feature to the new ID card. The new cards will also have a security feature that can be detected under Ultra Violet in addition to the UV Bi-fluor Red.