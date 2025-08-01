NIRA official arrested over soliciting Shs50,000 bribe

A National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) official, has been arrested for allegedly soliciting a bribe of Shs50,000 from a citizen during the ongoing national mass ID enrolment and renewal exercise in Rubanda District.

Mr Amos James Owakubariho reportedly demanded the bribe from Mr Boniface Tibemanya, a resident of Nyarurambi Ward, Rubanda Town Council, despite the victim having all the required documents and a recommendation letter.

Rubanda Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Mr Eric Ssewandigi, confirmed the arrest, stating that the suspect was apprehended after the complainant reported the matter to the police.

"The complainant came to my office on Thursday morning and reported that he was asked to pay Shs50,000 to have his ID renewed," Mr Ssewandigi said. "The suspect even gave him a mobile number to deposit the money."

The RDC revealed that he had previously cautioned NIRA officials against extorting citizens, but his warnings went unheeded.

"I created a platform to address such issues and always advised them to stop these unethical practices," he explained. "When this case came up, I gave the complainant Shs 50,000, kept a photocopy of the notes, and coordinated with the police. After the payment was made and the victim registered, police moved in and arrested the suspect."

The suspect is currently detained at Rubanda Central Police Station and is expected to be charged in court.

Mr Ssewandigi emphasised that the national ID exercise is a free government service and that NIRA officials are well-facilitated to carry out their duties without charging the public.

This incident is not isolated, as the RDC revealed that similar reports have been received from other areas.

"We have received similar reports from Hamuhambo Town Council where registrars have allegedly been collecting between Shs10,000 and Shs 50,000," Mr Ssewandigi added. "Some officials have refunded the money after being warned, but since the vice persists, we have resolved to start prosecuting culprits."

The arrest comes after Brig. Gen. Stephen Kwiringira, Director of Registration and Operations at NIRA, raised concerns over increasing reports of corruption and unethical behavior among officials.

"These actions compromise the integrity of our operations and erode public trust, posing a serious threat to the success of the program," Brig. Gen Kwiringira stated.

The ongoing national mass enrolment and ID renewal exercise aims to renew 15.8 million expiring national IDs and register 17.2 million new applicants. The process is vital for accessing government services, voting, and traveling within the East African region.



