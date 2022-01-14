NIRA staff arrested for soliciting Shs20,000 bribe from student seeking birth certificate

The five suspects from NIRA were arrested on allegations of soliciting a Shs20,000 bribe from a student seeking a birthday certificate from their Jinja office on Thursday. PHOTO / DENIS EDEMA

By  Denis Edema

What you need to know:

  • The arrests came after the student reportedly visited the office for several days but was allegedly turned away by the officials on all occasions. 

Police in Jinja City Thursday arrested five staff from the area National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) office for allegedly soliciting a Shs20,000 bribe from a student seeking a birth certificate.

