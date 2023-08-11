NITA-U extends internet connection to 5000 govt entities

The executive director of the National Information Technology Uganda (NITA-U), Dr Hatwib Mugasa has said that the authority will extend internet connection to 5000 areas attached to the government in the next five years.

Among these include; all government ministries, departments and agencies, over 600 health centres, schools, district headquarters, and sub-county headquarters among others.

“We are connecting 12 refugee host communities. Some of these are under the World Bank-funded projects but again we are discussing with the government to extend fibre optic cables to very remote areas where there is no even electricity because technology has advanced and so we shall be taking solar-powered cables to those areas,” he said.

Dr Mugasa made these remarks while ushering in a new Board of NITA-U which was sworn in at a function officiated by the ICT Minister, Dr Chris Baryomunsi at the NITA-U headquarters in Kampala on Friday.

The Board, he said will help in directing the Agency while executing its mandate.

“We want to see people in the villages having free WIFI hotspots. At the moment, we have 280 WIFI Hotspots in Kampala, Entebbe and Jinja and 300 in other regions like Mbarara, Soroti, Gulu and we are intending to now charge a small fee so that it is effective and cost-affordable,” Dr Mugasa said.

NITA-U last week announced that it had reduced the cost of internet for government MDAs from Shs261,127 to Shs130,563. Dr Mugasa said this cost will further reduce once the entire country is connected and the number of consumers increases.

The sworn-in board members include; Mr Alexandra Kibandama (chairperson), Ms Jackie Aneno Oboi-Ochola, Dr Theodora Mondo, Mr Micheal Ocero Mr Julius Otai, and Prof Annabella Habinka Basaza Ejiri.

Dr Baryomunsi said that the Board will help with their robust transformation Agenda.

“The Board is in charge of formulating policies, guidelines, and approving the budget among others. I pledge to offer all support to you and ensure that you lead the transformation agenda,” he said.