NITA-U’s UGPass innovation wins global award

The UGPass, an innovation by the National Information Technology Authority (NITA-U) was yesterday recognised as winner of the World Summit for Information Society (WSIS) Digital Service Design Prize 2024.

The WSIS Digital Service Design Prize was handed to Amb Marcel Tibaleka, the Permanent Representative of Uganda to the United Nations and other international organisations in Geneva, during the award gala that was held in the same city on May 27.

UGPass is a digital authentication and electronic signatures solution that helps individuals and organisations to sign or seal documents online in a fast, convenient and secure manner thereby creating digital trust

It intends to improve trust, security, and efficiency within Uganda, demonstrating remarkable integration and impact across various sectors.

WSIS is a global initiative to foster a more inclusive and equitable information society. The United Nation General Assembly on December 21, approved a resolution which endorsed the holding of WSIS mainly to discuss information society opportunities and challenges.

The initiative, through various programs and recognitions, promotes advancements in digital governance and the effective use of technology to improve lives worldwide.

The WSIS Digital Service Design Prize was first introduced last year mainly to celebrate significant advancements in e-government services designed to enhance user experiences by focusing on user journeys, needs, and life events. These services are delivered using Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), building blocks, and open-source software components.

Speaking at the award Gala, Amb Tibaleka said that award strengthens the country’s commitment to the continued development and support of UGPass, a pivotal digital certification and electronic signature solution.

“The government is dedicated to ensuring that this platform empowers Ugandans and fosters a secure and efficient digital ecosystem in our nation. We remain committed to continuous improvement and expansion, ensuring UGPass remains a valuable tool for years to come,” he said

He added that this year’s award highlights NITA-U’s exceptional contribution to digital governance and its commitment to creating a secure, efficient, and inclusive digital ecosystem.

“NITA-U extends its heartfelt thanks to the WSIS Committee for this honor. This award not only highlights the progress made but also reinforces the commitment to future advancements in digital governance,” he said.

NITA-U is an autonomous statutory body established under the NITA-U Act 2009, to coordinate and regulate Information Technology services in Uganda.