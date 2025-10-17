Njeru residents decry persistent industrial pollution

Residents of Njeru Municipality in Buikwe District are living in fear due to persistent discharge of untreated industrial waste into various water bodies in the area.

The strong foul smell from this waste has engulfed at least six villages in Njeru Central Division, sparking serious health and environmental concerns.

The most affected villages include Model Farm, Nile Town, Triangle Village, Upper Naava, Lower Naava, and Jinja Mpya (UEB Quarters). Residents say the issue has persisted for over eight years, evolving from water contamination to unbearable air pollution, especially in the early mornings and afternoons.

"We have complained to every relevant office, including Njeru Municipality and NEMA, but no action has been taken," said Ms Mary Kasolo, a resident near the River Nile. "Instead, officials use our reports to extort bribes from factory owners."

Ms Kasolo added that whenever residents raise concerns, more factories begin discharging waste directly or indirectly into the River Nile.

"NEMA collected samples six years ago, but we've never received any feedback," she said.

Buikwe is one of Uganda's fastest-growing industrial districts, with dozens of factories located in Lugazi and Njeru municipalities. However, residents say the rapid development has come at the cost of their health and environment.

Ms Allen Kyobutungi of Naava Road described daily life under the pollution as a nightmare.

"The stench causes stomach pain, breathing issues, and skin and eye irritation. We have no safe water from the streams," she said.

Local leaders also admit being powerless.

Mr Fred Kabagambe, a Njeru Municipal Councilor, said factories are protected by powerful government officials who don't listen to local persons' cries because they are not residents.

To raise awareness, residents have formed a WhatsApp group to document and share pollution incidents. Protests have also been held, including a major one in 2024 at Naminya, demanding stricter enforcement and cleaner industrial practices.

In response, the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) temporarily shut down some factories and introduced new guidelines, including proper drainage systems and protection around water wells. However, implementation remains poor, according to locals.

Njeru Municipal Council's Senior Health Inspector, Mr Andrew Kaita, confirmed that many factories fail to meet basic waste disposal standards.

"Untreated waste poses a threat to public health, crops, and aquatic life," he said.

Mr Kaita added that over 50 factories are currently operational in Njeru, with more under construction, employing over 20,000 people. He noted that pollutants such as lead, mercury, and cadmium are being released into water sources used for domestic and agricultural purposes.

"Long-term exposure to these substances can cause cancer, kidney and liver damage, neurological disorders, and respiratory diseases," he warned. Local leaders have called on the central government to intervene.

Mr Stephen Koboy, LC1 Chairperson of Lower Naava, said his office has received numerous complaints, especially about Nytil Factory, but no official environmental report has been issued.

Fisherman Mr James Waako said untreated waste flows into the river, turning it black. "We depend on this water. A jerrycan of clean water now costs Shs 500, which many can't afford," he said.

Mr Waako said fish consumers, especially downstream of the River Nile after the dams, no longer buy fish caught in the river, saying they are contaminated.

"They are right because on bad days when they release the waste, we could find dead fish or other living frogs floating on the top by the riverbanks," he said.

Mr Edison Ateu, of Naava Low Zone, said his property is regularly flooded with factory waste, destroying his crops and even killing one of his dogs.

"It suffered chemical burns after swimming in the contaminated water," he said. "We need urgent government action before it's too late."

When contacted, Mr John Busiku, the Njeru Municipality Environment Officer, promised to investigate the matter.

Meanwhile, Ms Naomi Namara, the Communications Officer at NEMA, admitted that the samples collected six years ago are outdated and a team will be sent to collect new samples to assess the current condition of the water sources.



