Nkoni Palace: A gift rooted in history and coffee heritage

Perched atop Nkoni Hill in Lwengo District, deep within the heart of Buddu County, lies Nkoni Royal Palace, a residence steeped in royal history and deep cultural significance. This is the private palace of Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II, the reigning monarch of Buganda Kingdom, and it holds both personal and historical resonance for the royal family.

Constructed in 1955, Nkoni Palace was a gift from the people of Buddu County to the Kabaka’s father, Ssekabaka Sir Edward Mutesa II, upon his return from exile in the United Kingdom.

At the time, his homecoming was met with widespread celebration across Buganda, and the people of Buddu marked the occasion by offering him the palace as a symbol of loyalty and gratitude.

The front view of Nkoni Palace in Lwengo District. PHOTOS/COURTESY OF BUGANDA KINGDOM

“Nkoni palace is a gift to the Kabaka’s father (Muteesa II) that his people gave him in 1955 when he was coming from exile in England,” says Mr Jude Muleke, Kabaka’s chief (Pokino) in Buddu County. What makes this gift particularly unique is the story behind its funding and construction. According to Mr Muleke, 10 prominent coffee farmers from the region mobilised resources to build the palace, linking Buddu’s royal ties with its economic backbone—coffee. These farmers, including Zelibaberi Mutasaga, Yokana Mukasa, Musa Magezi, Aron Tebajjanga, and Tefiro Ssembuzi, contributed individually and collectively to what would become one of Buganda’s most iconic palaces.

Gift from coffee farmers “When the Kabaka came back from exile, the coffee farmers through their capacities presented Nkoni as a gift, and this cements the Buddu County relationship with coffee as their major cash crop,” Mr Muleke added.

The palace occupies approximately 10 acres and served as one of Ssekabaka Mutesa II’s favourite royal residences, where he often stayed with members of the royal family.

Locals recount seeing the king interact warmly with his people during his stays. After decades of use and symbolic presence, the palace was renovated in 1993 following the coronation of Kabaka Mutebi, and once again in 2021 in preparation for the monarch’s 28th coronation anniversary.

The renovations were aimed at preserving its historical essence while upgrading it to accommodate modern needs. Nkoni remains a cherished symbol not just of Buganda royalty but of the enduring connection between the people of Buddu and their king.

“This place is internationally known because of Kabaka’s palace. This is good and we pray that we continue to receive more things that make us proud,” says Mzee Christopher Ssebitoosi, a Kingdom loyalist and resident of Nkoni.

Today, Nkoni Palace stands not just as a private royal residence but also as a living monument to resilience, heritage, and the people’s unwavering loyalty to their monarch. Its legacy reflects how local community effort—driven by shared values and economic empowerment—can create symbols that withstand the test of time.