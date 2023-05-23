NMG, Absa Bank partner to support teenage mothers

Absa Bank and the Nation Media Group Uganda (NMG-U) are partnering with Kampala Hash Harriers to raise money to support teenage mothers.

While receiving a Shs40m cash contribution from NMG-U yesterday, Mr Mumba Kalifungwa, the managing director of Absa, said the run scheduled for May 28, is meant to raise funds for vulnerable teenage mothers to make a fresh start to life.

“Today (Monday) was about us announcing our partnership with NMG-U who will be supporting us as participants in the run…Part of the objectives of the run is to help in rehabilitating these children and giving them a fresh opportunity to make it in life,” he said.

He said they have identified three institutions in central, western, and eastern Uganda that are trying to rehabilitate teenage mothers and they hope they can support about 100 of them.

Mr Tony Glencross, the managing director of NMG-U, who handed over the money, said the media house is always looking for opportunities to support communities.

He said educating girls is not just a moral imperative but an investment in the prosperity and progress of society.

“When we educate a girl, we empower her to break free from the shackles of poverty, discrimination, and limited opportunities. We unlock her potential and enable her to become a catalyst for positive change in her community and beyond,” Mr Glencross said.

He added that as a media house involved in education through products like Newspapers in Education, girls continue to face many barriers to education due to poverty, early marriages, cultural norms, and limited access to schools, through the charity run, they shall be sending a powerful message.

Mr Glencross called on other partners to ensure the success of the girl child in Uganda.

A study by UNFPA (2021) found that a total of 354,736 teenage pregnancies were registered in 2020 and a total of 290,219 registered between January and September 2021, implying an average of over 32,000 cases recorded per month.

UNFPA said teenage pregnancy is responsible for 18 percent of the annual births in Uganda.



Teenage mothers

Teenage pregnancies increased following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A 2021 UNFPA study indicated that Buganda sub-region recorded the highest number of teenage mothers at 31,690, followed by Busoga (12,740), Rwenzori (11,660), Lango (11,146) and 8,678 in West Nile.