NMG ban: HRNJ-Uganda calls for immediate reversal of Parliament's decision

The Human Rights Network for Journalists-Uganda (HRNJ-Uganda) has condemned the ongoing ban on Nation Media Group (NMG) journalists from covering Parliament and the Presidency.

Addressing a press conference in Kalangala District on Friday, HRNJ-Uganda National Coordinator Robert Sempala warned that the censorship undermines press freedom, democracy, and the public's right to information.

"This could start small and end up failing the media to execute its full mandate, especially during general elections. Ugandans have a right to access information and make informed decisions on who their leaders will be," Sempala said. "A ban on a section of the media relegates their audiences to making uninformed decisions."

Sempala emphasized that banning a media house should be the last resort after all due processes have been exhausted, adding that no such processes were explored in this case. "It was a wrong decision that must be rescinded so that freedom can flourish and democracy can be entrenched. The media is a key tenet of that process," he said.

He cautioned that the ban puts the entire journalism industry at a crossroads and called for dialogue to resolve the matter amicably. "We need to add our voices to others who think this was a wrong move. NMG has continued to carry stories from the President's camp even after the ban — showing they still want to serve their country. A media house that acts positively like that should not be repaid with a ban," Sempala said.

He described the ban as an act that denies journalists the right to work, likening it to "putting them under key and lock — out of employment and unable to execute their duties." Sempala challenged Parliament to embrace media scrutiny instead of silencing it, saying, "If Parliament is proceeding in the right way, it should be overseen by the media."

Sempala also highlighted the fragility of Uganda's media landscape, despite the growing number of outlets. "Many people think we have a lot of press freedom in Uganda, but the number of media houses does not necessarily translate into press freedom if we still see arbitrary bans, beatings of journalists, confiscation of gadgets, and trumped-up charges," he said.

He urged journalists to stand in solidarity with their NMG counterparts, recalling how journalists once declared a news blackout during a similar standoff in the 10th Parliament. "Like how journalists once stood firm by declaring a blackout and blacklisting MPs, which forced Parliament to reverse its decision within days, if we stamp our feet down, this too can be rescinded," Sempala said.

He warned that such actions could easily spread to other institutions, saying, "Today it is the Nation Media Group being banned from covering the Presidency and Parliament; next, it could be the courts — and we don’t know what will be next." Sempala called for the immediate lifting of the ban and for Parliament to establish clear and transparent procedures for handling disputes between the media and government institutions.

He further urged Members of Parliament to demand accountability and not remain silent as the fourth estate is trampled upon by individuals with hidden interests.



