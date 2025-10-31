NMG ban: Lawyers decry silencing of media in Uganda’s Parliament and Presidency

Lawyers under their professional association, the Uganda Law Society (ULS), have joined the swelling chorus of voices in condemning the ongoing ban of journalists of the Nation Media Group (NMG) to cover Parliament and the Presidency.

Mr Anthony Asiimwe, the vice president of ULS, in a statement issued on Thursday, said that the act of censorship is a grave assault on the freedom of the press and a direct attack on the constitution.

“Freedom of the press is not a privilege; it is a constitutional right. Article 29(1)(a) of the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda, 1995, guarantees every person the right to freedom of speech and expression, which explicitly includes freedom of the press and other media,” read in part the statement.

It added, “Further, Article 41 upholds the right of access to information in the possession of the State or its organs, except where its release would prejudice national security or the privacy of another person. These provisions are fundamental to ensuring accountability, transparency, and good governance in Uganda.”

Mr Asiimwe’s statement came two days after journalists from NTV-Uganda and Daily Monitor, trading under the flagship of Nation Media Group-Uganda, were blocked from accessing Parliament.

Blocking journalists from covering public institutions such as Parliament and the Presidency, he said, erodes public trust in democratic governance.

“Any attempt to silence the media, restrict access to information, or punish journalists for doing their work is unconstitutional and must be reversed immediately,” he said.

Asiimwe added: “The ULS stands in solidarity with the Nation Media Group and the wider media fraternity. We are ready to provide legal assistance to the affected journalists and media houses to ensure that their rights are protected and upheld. Should the blockade persist, the ULS Society is prepared to take legal action.”

Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa on Thursday told legislators that he had been briefed by the Clerk to Parliament that the NMG-U is being investigated over a matter he declined to disclose.

“Parliament is only complying with the investigations. So, once the investigation is complete, Parliament will be reaching out to the affected media house,” he noted.

Several legislators, including Erute North MP Jonathan Odur, however, pressed Mr Tayebwa to mention the exact crime being investigated, which he still declined.

“Whereas I welcome that investigation, I think the nature of the investigation and by what offense needs to come out clearly,” Odur argued.

“Nation Media Group was stopped by parliament and the point of contestation I have is that the administrators of this Parliament act for and on behalf of all of us the MPs… and if there is anything that needs to be brought to our attention, it has to come now because that coverage that the NMG gives is not only for parliament but also infringes on the individual rights of Parliament,” he added.

Information Minister Dr Chris Baryomunsi defended the purported ban, noting that the government has the right to regulate the media, advising NMG-U to tap a live feed from state-owned media like UBC.