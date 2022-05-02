NMG, cancer institute to build child treatment centre

Nation Media Group Uganda (NMG-U) in partnership with Uganda Cancer Institute (UCI) have organised several events to raise funds for the construction of a specialised cancer treatment centre for children.

Mr Sam Barata, the NMG commercial manager, said they are seeking to raise at least Shs3 billion for the construction of the children’s facility.

On Saturday last week, a car wash event was held at Nexus Bar and Lounge in Najjera 1, Kira Municipality, Wakiso District. Motorists were charged Shs50,000 to have their cars washed.

Mr Barata said at the weekend: “There are high incidences of children cancers but the awareness is very low and the options of treatment are very few and limited.’’

He added that according to UCI, the majority of the children with cancer lack specialised health facilities.

“This is part of our initiative as NMG to give back to the community by helping in one way or another, by putting up a cancer facility through raising resources to help children with cancer get access to treatment and health care,” Mr Barata said.

He asked the general public to contribute generously towards the fundraising effort.

“We have got mobile money numbers, account numbers, they can talk to us at all NMG platforms and also cancer institute and help us raise this money because you never know who cancer is going to affect next,” Mr Barata said.

The deputy head of paediatric oncology at Uganda Cancer Institute, Dr Fadhil Geriga, said it is estimated that 3,000 children get cancer every year, but less than 1,000 access treatment.

He hailed NMG for the initiative and said the partnership is timely in trying to disseminate information and awareness about children’s cancers.

“Children cancer is a curable disease and the effort we are putting together will not be in vain,” Dr Geriga noted.

He cautioned the public about the rampant child cancers.

“Many times, they manifest through illnesses such as fever, lack of blood and abdominal pain, among others,” he said.

The senior presidential adviser on public relations, Ms Mary Karooro Okurut, appreciated the campaign.

“We all know how devastating cancer is, so this cause is very noble and I call upon people to contribute,” Ms Okurut said.