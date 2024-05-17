NMG commemorates International Aids Candlelight Memorial

National Media Group (NMG) Uganda has joined the rest of the world to commemorate International Aids Candlelight Memorial Day in memory of the people who died of HIV/AIDS as well as celebrate the lives of the people living with the virus.

The group’s human resource lead, Ms Alice Nankya, said by so doing the company aims to raise awareness and sensitise people about HIV/AIDS.

“With the commemoration of our departed loved ones, we want to sensitise people that it (HIV/AIDS) still exists and we hope that by 2030 it won't exist,” Ms Nankya said.

Ms Nankya also warned the public against discrimination among people living with HIV/AIDS, especially in workplaces saying this builds stigma among them.

As she joined the employees to light the candles at Monitor Publication Limited offices in Namuwongo, Kampala on Friday, she encouraged other companies to promote sensitisation, have staff training, reminding people about the deadly virus.

The day was commemorated under the Theme: Ending Aids by 2030, keeping communities at the centre and the national event was held in Hoima City.

Ms Nakya added that companies should have policies in place that discourage discrimination against people living with HIV/AIDS.

"Organizations must develop policies against HIV/AIDS and sensitize their staff about the policies and ensure they are implemented. We are all affected by HIV/AIDS. Some people are sick but that does not mean they are disabled or cannot work. They are capable, and they are within us," Ms Nakya said.

She urged the public to protect themselves against the deadly virus.

Mr Timothy Ntale, the head of legal at NMG Uganda, said NMG would continue to raise awareness about HIV/AIDS.

"As a media house, we're doing what we know best, which is raising awareness. We are doing our part, and we hope decision-makers and the general public will do theirs as well. The only thing we want to achieve is the end of HIV/AIDS by 2023," Mr Ntale said.