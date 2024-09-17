NMG introduces special desk for climate change

The year 2023 was confirmed as the warmest on record, with the average global temperature reaching 1.45°C, according to a World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) report.

This alarming increase in global warming is largely attributed to human-induced climate change, further exacerbated by the natural El Niño weather pattern.

There are now concerns that 2024 could surpass the 1.5°C warming threshold for the first time since the 2015 Paris Agreement, which committed to keeping global temperature rises below 2°C.

As the world faces the growing threat of climate change and its adverse effects on human life, Nation Media Group Uganda (NMGU) has launched a special desk to raise awareness and educate its readers on the issue.

While NMGU has long reported on climate change, the increasing severity of the crisis has prompted an intensified response.

Mr Daniel Kalinaki, NMG-U’s General Manager Editorial, underscored the urgency of the situation.

"Climate change is an existential threat to humanity and our planet. While we already cover the subject, it is our hope that setting up a dedicated desk will allow us to give climate change a higher degree of attention and prioritisation.”

Despite the fact that more than 90 percent of global carbon emissions are generated by industrialised economies in the Global North, studies show that the Global South is also profoundly affected, as climate change’s consequences transcend borders.

In Africa, weather pattern disruptions have caused irregular rainfall, floods, and prolonged droughts, deeply impacting agriculture, the continent’s primary livelihood.

Starting tomorrow, the Daily Monitor will publish a weekly feature on climate change, focusing on the communities most affected by erratic weather patterns.

Areas such as Kasese, where annual flooding of the River Nyamwamba is becoming routine, and Kabale, part of the cattle corridor, are among the hardest hit.

The project will also highlight success stories of communities adopting climate-friendly practices, such as repurposing plastics to make tiles, and offering models that others can emulate.

Mr Frank Mugabi, the Head of Communications at the National Agricultural Research Organisation (NARO), praised the initiative, calling it timely: "This is an invaluable contribution to the agricultural sector, especially in an era where the effects of climate change are fierce, calling for sustainable farming practices."