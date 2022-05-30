NMG journalist Babalanda hailed for enthusiasm, dedication

Nation Media Group Uganda (NMG-U) has described late James Babalanda’s enthusiasm and dedication as the kind of skills it is seeking to nurture among its staff in the company’s cultural transformation agenda.

NMG-U Managing Director Tony Glencross, in a message read by Ms Alice Nankya, the Human Resource lead, at Babalanda’s vigil at Seeta, Mukono, on Thursday night said the late was an example to the rest of the staff..

“James was the kind of person we were building for the future, we shall miss him. Personally, I never worked with him but interacted with him on occasions of the Rising Woman and Top 100 events. He was an enthusiastic worker, always going an extra mile,” Mr Glencross’ speech read in part.

“Elizabeth [a colleague] yesterday described him as a-go-getter never wanting help. He would grab his camera, tripod, backpack and all his equipment and be off doing what he loves doing best. At this stage of our company culture change process, James represented the new values commitment and dedication,” Ms Nankya added.

Mr Sam Setumba, the head of NMG-U business desk, said when the news of James’ death filtered in on Friday morning, it was a shock because the 32-year old cameraman, was in office on Thursday evening. He revealed that as his supervisor, the late had indicated to him that he was tendering in his resignation on June 1 to go into private business.

The late’s mother, Ms Anna Bagatya, told mourners that she found Babalanda’s lifeless body in his bedroom on Friday morning, out of curiosity to find out why he was late for work.

Mr Moses Bagonza Bagatya, the elder brother, informed mourners that the post mortem report obtained from Mulago hospital indicated that the late suffered an Aspiration Pneumonia infection of the lungs--a condition which occurs when food or liquid is breathed into the airways or lungs instead of being swallowed.

“The doctors found food in James’ lungs, meaning he must have vomited but instead of the food going where it was supposed to, it ended up in the lungs and this needed oxygen and this happened in the night when everyone was asleep,” he said.

Babalanda was laid to rest in Bunyagwe Village in Namutumba District at the weekend.

Representatives of some companies where the late covered business stories, journalists from other media houses and former colleagues were among the mourners who sent off Babalanda. Many described him as a selfless journalist who trained many current seasoned colleagues and public relations practitioners.

Eulogy.