NMG journalists win big at ACME awards

Ten Nation Media Group-Uganda (NMG-U) journalists scooped awards at the 2024 Uganda National Journalism Awards organised by the African Centre for Media Excellence (Acme).

The journalists were; Benjamin Jumbe, winner in the Traditions and Culture reporting category; Dorothy Nagitta, winner in the Education reporting category; Julius Barigaba, winner in Public Works and Infrastructure reporting category; Christopher P. Kayonga, winner in the Justice, Law and Order reporting category (who tied with Ibrahim Ruhweza of New Vision) and Esther Oluka, winner in the Public Accountability reporting category (who tied with Daniel Lutaaya, of News 24/7). Oluka was also recognised as the Inspiring Female Journalist of the year.

Others were Paul Murungi, winner in the Science and Technology reporting category; Ismail Musa Ladu, winner in the Business, Economy and Finance reporting category; and Samuel Ssebuliba, winner in the Health Reporting category. Damali Mukhaye and Barbara Nalweyiso were runners-up in the Education and Community reporting categories respectively.

The journalists work under the NMG-Uganda brands that include Daily Monitor, NTV-Uganda, The East African and Spark TV. The winners received awards and a prize of Shs1m while the runners-up received a certificate of recognition and a prize of Shs500,000.

Ms Susan Nsibirwa, the NMG-U Managing Director, also received an appreciation award for successful stewardship as the Acme board chairperson from 2020 to January 2024.

The Uganda National and Journalisms awards are prestigious and the largest celebrations of journalism excellence in the country, locally.

Ms Nsibirwa said that the awards are a recognition of the good work that the journalists are contributing towards the development of Uganda in the various sectors.

“For us as a company to have so many awards means that our people are working hard, producing good work, quality work and they are producing award-winning work, so for any team leader like myself, that is a very good sign,” Ms Nsibirwa said.

She encouraged the editorial team to continue focusing on and producing good work and to apply for the awards annually.

Mr Daniel Kalinaki, the General Manager Editorial at NMG-U also congratulated the journalists.

“It is gratifying to see our journalists and journalism recognised and rewarded. We are mightily proud of the work our journalists continue to do, in often difficult conditions,” he said.

The journalists were excited to attain this achievement and said they were inspired to continue doing more.

“This is my first award I have got in this field of journalism just after a few years of joining. So, winning is a dream come true and is one of the biggest achievements in my lifetime. I can’t take it for granted because it has empowered me to pursue more impactful stories that create a change in our society,” Nagitta said.

Nation Media Group-Uganda (NMG-U) Managing Director Susan Nsibirwa (left) receives an accolade from the African Centre for Media Excellence (ACME) Board Chairperson, Associate Prof. Emily Maractho, during the annual Uganda National Journalism Awards ceremony in Kampala on Wednesday. PHOTOS/Sylvia Katushabe

Ssebuliba said that the award is a symbol that people appreciate his work.

“This award is motivating. It validates my passion for health reporting. It fuels my commitment to telling impactful stories, amplifying marginalised voices, and driving positive change. I’m honoured and grateful, and I pledge to continue pushing boundaries in journalism,” he said.

Speaking during the awards gala on Wednesday at Mestil Hotel in Kampala, Mr Ramathan Ggoobi, the chief guest and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, appreciated the role the media is playing in fighting corruption.

“We commend you for exposing corruption and as His Excellency (the President) promised you, the fight against corruption is on and I want to tell you that we are getting better and with your support we shall eliminate corruption in this country,” Mr Ggoobi said. He also noted that the media plays an important role in political debates and exposes abuse.

“A government without media is chaos,” he said. He added that because of the role the media plays in society and because it is the main channel through which the government communicates to the public, the two should be friends not adversaries.

“As government and in particular my ministry, we look at you as a trusted partner and we want to commit to you, to give you accurate information about the economy so that you can be able to report accurately,” Mr Ggoobi said.

Full list

Agriculture: Joshua Kato, New Vision and Martin Amayiko, Radio Simba.

Politics: Mary Karugaba and Henry Ssekanjako, New Vision.

Business, economy and finance: Ismail Musa Ladu, Daily Monitor.

Community: Dan Ayebare, Solutions Now Africa.

Education: Dorothy Nagitta, Daily Monitor.

Energy and natural resources: Hakim Wampamba, NBS Television and John Okot, Freelance journalist.

Environment: Michael Wambi, Uganda Radio Network.

Health: Samuel Ssebuliba, Spark TV.

Justice, law and order: Christopher P. Kayonga, Daily Monitor and Ibrahim Ruhweza, New Vision.

Public accountability: Daniel Lutaaya, News 24/7 and Esther Oluka, Daily Monitor.

Public works and infrastructure: Julius Barigaba, The East African.

Religion: Hasifu Ssekiwunga, BBS Terefayina.

Science and technology: Paul Murungi, Daily Monitor.

Sports: Joseph Batte, New Vision.

Traditions and culture: Benjamin Jumbe, NTV Uganda.