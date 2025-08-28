NMG, KCB agree on strategic partnerships

Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) and Nation Media Group-Uganda (NMG-U) have agreed to forge a long-term partnership aimed at advancing shared social and business objectives in Uganda and the wider East African region. In a meeting yesterday, NMG-U Managing Director Susan Nsibirwa and KCB Managing Director Edgar Byamah outlined areas of collaboration, including agricultural transformation, youth and women empowerment.

Mr Byamah underscored KCB’s growing role in agricultural financing through asset loans and support for outgrowers, noting that Uganda still struggles with the absence of strong farmer cooperatives. “Additionally, many farmers are still practicing subsistence farming, unlike in Kenya,” he added. He proposed leveraging Seeds of Gold, NMG’s flagship agricultural platform in print and TV, to equip farmers with knowledge on modern practices and access to finance. Both institutions agreed that demystifying credit and highlighting success stories could boost farmers’ confidence in borrowing and investing.

The dialogue also highlighted the potential for collaboration on vocational training. KCB, through its foundation, has trained thousands of young people across Uganda, but Mr Byamah admitted uptake and storytelling remain a challenge. “With NMG’s platforms, we believe we can change perceptions and inspire more youth to enrol,” he said. Ms Nsibirwa pledged NMG’s commitment to amplify such stories, particularly around women’s empowerment. “March is our Empower Her month, where we focus on women’s empowerment. We see great potential for co-creation in this space,” she said.

Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to sustainability. KCB shared its net-zero ambitions and ongoing investments in green financing, tree planting, and renewable energy projects. NMG expressed interest in co-developing long-form environmental content to keep climate issues at the centre of public debate.

The leaders also discussed the importance of delivering financial and business education in local languages to reach Uganda’s largely informal economy.

Mr Byamah emphasised that effective communication at the grassroots level is critical, while Ms Nsibirwa affirmed NMG’s readiness to explore new platforms and formats.



