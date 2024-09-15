NMG, Light for the World pursue disability inclusion

Nation Media Group (NMG) Uganda has partnered with Light for the World to promote disability inclusion at workplaces.

Light for the World is a global disability and development organisation. It dedicates itself to breaking down barriers to enrich society and unlock the potential in all mankind.

Ms Susan Nsibirwa, the managing director of NMG-Uganda, said the partnership “gives us an opportunity to put our diversity and inclusion strategies into action and to intentionally include persons with disabilities into our workforce.”

She added: “We are opening a new chapter in our employment by saying we will intentionally include people with disabilities in our workforce. We have a big number of Ugandans who are unemployed not because they can't do the work but simply because they have an ability challenge.”

Ms Nsibirwa was speaking on the fringes of the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Light for the World at NMG-Uganda offices in Kampala.

Silvester Kasozi, the Uganda country director of Light for the World, said the partnership through Mastercard Associates Programme is meant to foster inclusive employment.

“This gives (persons with disabilities) an opportunity to be able to have access to employment and begin to believe in themselves that they can be able to work,” Mr Kasozi said.

He added: “What is unique also about working with NMG is that it is an information dissemination group and it can do a lot [in terms] of informing people about a number of things about disability.”

According to the National Population and Housing Census 2014, in Uganda, an estimated 12.4 percent of the population has a disability. The dataset also indicates that about 22 percent of the unemployed Ugandans have a disability.