NMG, NCBA agree on tips for Ugandan businesses

Nation Media Group-Uganda (NMG-U) and NCBA Bank Uganda have agreed to offer business tips to Ugandans to run businesses successfully and help them thrive and contribute to national development.

Ms Hajara Batuuka Ndagire, the head of marketing at NMG-U, told officials from NCBA Bank that from February next year, the group would take leadership on discussions on subjects that are critical for economic growth but seem neglected. She said this would empower Ugandans to run sustainable businesses that build the economy.

“We had discussions this year about thought leadership in visibility of brands, the banking summit, the mortgage business, and we came up with Business Daily, which is centred on your money and what it does for you.

We have daily pages in Uganda and Tanzania. Our thought leadership will be on business,” Ms Ndagire said. She made the remarks when NCBA Bank officials made a courtesy call at NMG-U offices at Namuwongo, a Kampala suburb, last week. The team was led by Ms Nelly Wainaina, the NCBA Bank group director for marketing and communications, and citizenship. Ms Ndagire said they intend to bring together 100 top chief executive officers of companies to share with the public the tips they use to make money for themselves and the companies they manage, ideas on how to handle mortgages, and owning a home.

She said NMG-U believes in business as the future of the country and that Ugandans need to be educated so that they can avoid repeating mistakes that impede business operations, with some fuelling their collapse. Mr Richard Senkwale, the head of commercial and marketing at NMG-U, told the team that banks in Uganda are not doing a lot to engage citizens and encourage them to work with banks. He said in Kenya, 80 percent of the vehicles on the roads are brand new because of the proactive way they engage the citizens there. He said the same could be achieved in Uganda if they form a partnership with the media.

Possible areas of collaboration

Mr Senkwale said immediately after the 2026 General Election, NMG-U would focus on events that require partnerships that the bank should tap into. “We have the coffee expo, which could trigger someone to build a factory. We also have the cocoa festival, an economic forum, and have some of your people as moderators in these events,” he said during the meeting with the NCBA team.

Mr Senkwale said NMG is organising the youth festival at the end of this month and the second MSMEs symposium, which he described as a good opportunity for the bank to speak to the mass market about the products they have for their benefit.

He said the company is also venturing into addressing issues affecting persons with disabilities, and mental health. Ms Wainaina said this is not the first time that NCBA Bank and NMG have partnered in areas of common interest. She added that before the advent of digital media, they had already identified NMG as a strong partner. She said their visit to NMG Kampala offices was meant to see which areas to collaborate in next year since they have already worked with the Nairobi team.

Ms Wainaina said the two companies share common interests in the economic empowerment of the people, hosting events, identifying opportunities that foster economic growth, and also spearheading the agenda of making businesses grow. She added that NMG-U’s flagship programmes such as the annual Top 100 Mid-sized Companies survey, the Seeds of Gold project target sectors of the economy such as manufacturing and trading, as well as agriculture. Ms Wainaina said the programmes have been able to handhold local entrepreneurs and businesses, which have been able to weather storms and are now among the successful ventures in the country.

KEY FOCUS THIS YEAR

Ms Hajara Batuuka Ndagire, the head of marketing at Nation Media Group-Uganda (NMG-U), said the focus of the group’s discussions this year has centred on thought leadership in visibility of brands, the banking summit, the mortgage business.