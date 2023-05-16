NMG, NSSF to raise Shs1b for public schools’ renovation

The Nation Media Group Uganda (NMG-U) has joined the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) in the drive to raise Shs1b to improve learning conditions in public primary schools, through refurbishment, sanitation, and provision of digital labs.

Speaking yesterday during the launch of 2023 edition of the NSSF Kampala Hills Run, the Fund’s acting managing director, Mr Patrick Ayota, said the run is in line with its community interventions agenda that focuses on health, education, youth, and underprivileged groups, as provided for in the Fund’s corporate social responsibility policy.

“Our interventions have contributed to solving some of the challenges our communities face, and have inspired other corporate institutions to contribute, either in partnership with the Fund or on their own. The run is our next major intervention in the education sector to raise funds to improve learning conditions in our public primary schools,” Mr Ayota said.

Adding : “This year, we hope to raise Shs1 billion to support our interventions in at least 10 public primary schools across the country. I, therefore, call upon all well-meaning Ugandans to join us in this noble cause as individuals, groups, or corporate institutions to inspire the next doctor, teacher, pilot, lawyer, or Minister.”

The government has been under attack from the public for failing to appropriate enough funds to enable the renovation of public schools across the country.

As a result, many learners have been reported studying under trees while others are studying in dilapidated structures.

According to Mr Ayota, the funds raised in the past editions were used to refurbish 60 classroom blocks and also improved sanitation in 13 primary schools in Kampala with partners; Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), Soroti, Kisoro, and Otuke districts.

More than 15,000 pupils have benefited from the projects.

“These interventions have led to a 12 percent increase in student enrollment at the beneficiary schools, and a 10 percent reduction in dropout rates in the beneficiary schools,” Mr Ayota said yesterday.

Meanwhile, he commended the organisations including NMG, Umeme, Uganda Red Cross Society, and Kampala Hospital, among others, for partnering with the Fund to raise money and awareness about the run.

In an interview, the Umeme head of communications and marketing, Mr Peter Kauju, said if they get all the over 8,000 Umeme staff (both permanent and contractors) to participate in the run, a reasonable amount of money will be collected for the run.

“Education is very crucial in the development of countries hence as an organisation, we are ready to join hands to raise the needed funds for the rehabilitation of schools to improve teaching and learning of our children,” Mr Kauju said.

The communication’s director of Uganda Red Cross Society, Ms Irene Nakasiita, said one of their initiatives is to keep girls in school, adding that since the NSSF fund is gearing towards the same cause, they are ready to support the noble cause.

“We are glad to associate with the good cause of keeping boys and girls in school. Good facilities is one of the factors that keep learners in school. We are, therefore, supporting this cause by providing ambulances and first aid,” Ms Nakasiita said.

The NSSF Kampala Hills Run, which has last took place two years ago due to the Covid-19 pandemic, is slated for July 2, at Kololo Independence Grounds.

It will traverse selected hills of Kampala, covering 21km.