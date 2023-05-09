NMG, partners’ TV show premiers today

The Nation Media Group, Centenary Bank and Pepsi-Cola, are today launching a Television show to provide entrepreneurs, innovators, and employees with insights on how to progress to the next stage of development.

While announcing the launch yesterday, Mr Pepe Minambo, the host of the Be Inspired with Pepe Minambo Show, which premiers today after the 9pm news bulletin on NTV Uganda, said the show will be providing tips to unemployed youth, entry-level, mid-level, and almost retiring corporate managers on how they can fully unlock their potential even when they think they have reached the climax of their careers.

“This is an inspirational show on personal development, business development, provoking thoughts, and personal coaching and we shall have special features for professionals aspiring for life in the corporate world where some feel they are stuck in the ladder with many years, others have not even climbed the ladder,” he said yesterday.

He explained that the show is targeting an audience aged between 18 and 45 years and it extends to countries like Malawi and Ghana that can resonate with the stories from Uganda to show the rest of the continent that whatever challenges that we are facing can be solved by ourselves provided our minds are unlocked and open to solving the problems.

Mr Fabian Kasi, the managing director of Centenary Bank, said they are sponsoring the programme because it resonates with the 40-year-old bank’s goal of alleviating poverty in Uganda.

The bank is providing education to increase literacy levels in the country and improve environmental governance and the financial wellbeing of Ugandans.

“We are celebrating 40 years of transforming lives and impacting on people’s livelihoods through financial inclusion. Education and literacy of the customer fall under our environmental safety and governance and we hope that when you watch the show, you will be able to see simple and effective ways of changing your situation,” he said.

Asked what is unique about the show, Mr Pepe, who has been a motivational speaker for 20 years, said the TV show targets youths and individuals who have a poor reading culture but like watching videos and listening to audio files.