NMG, Red Cross partner to boost emergency response

The Nation Media Group-Uganda (NMG-U) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Uganda Red Cross Society (URCS) to strengthen strategic partnerships aimed at enhancing humanitarian communication, mobilising local resources, and amplifying visibility of lifesaving programmes across the country.

The partnership, signed yesterday at the Red Cross Society headquarters in Kampala, aims to leverage the Red Cross’s nationwide humanitarian network and NMG’s extensive media platforms to inspire public participation, boost advocacy, and enhance responses to emergencies.

Ms Susan Nsibirwa, the managing director of NMG Uganda, lauded the Red Cross for its unwavering presence on the frontlines of national emergencies, from road accidents to climate-related disasters, noting that the partnership aligns closely with the media house’s mission to positively impact society. “Every time there is an incident, whether it’s an accident or a disaster, you’ll always see a Red Cross ambulance or volunteer on the scene, and we are very glad to formalise the partnership,” Ms Nsibirwa said.

“We face daily crises like road accidents, which I think have become a pandemic, alongside disasters worsened by climate change. As a media house, our mission is to positively impact society through the work we do, and this collaboration fits perfectly into that vision,” she added. She said the partnership would help drive behavioural change by amplifying public awareness and safety messages, highlighting the political season as a period of heightened risks.

“The more people take care on the roads, the fewer accidents we’ll have, allowing the Red Cross to focus on other emergencies not caused by human error, which can start from policy pushing in regards to road accidents. For instance, last week alone, around 46 people died in road crashes, of which more people continue to lose their lives every day, with approximately 13 deaths per day on average,” Ms Nsibirwa said. She added: “We are in the political season, which is purely man-made, which is associated with abrupt instances, and if a disaster happens during a campaign exercise or something, we know that such an organisation will be on the scene, plus our intervention can impact behavioural change.”

Mr Robert Kwesiga, the secretary general of Uganda Red Cross Society, emphasised that the partnership will also support efforts that steer access to services and deepen local collaboration for effective dissemination of lifesaving information, promoting road safety, and mobilising public support during disasters.

“This formal agreement ensures continuity and operationalisation, so both organisations can apply their comparative advantage to support each other. We cherish this partnership, and we are committed to making it grow for the mutual benefit of our institutions and the general public,” he said





Mr Kwesiga added, “For our part, we can provide services such as health and education support, training on preparedness for any emergencies, while on the other hand, Nation Media Group will help amplify our causes through sensitisation and coverage of campaigns such as blood donation drives, humanitarian fund appeals, and disaster response operations that need public attention.”





Background

According to the Emergency Care Systems report, Uganda registered 133,935 emergency cases in 2023, with 35.8 percent of these cases leading to admissions for further treatment and observation, 2.1 percent resulting in death, and 17 percent documented being trauma and injuries.



