NMG's Mama Wange medical camp to attract over 5,000 patients

The sixth two-day edition of Nation Media Group Uganda (NMG-U) Mama Wange medical camp that opened on June 1 at Old Kampala Secondary school playground is expected to attract over 5,000 patients across the country, up from 3,500 in 2023.

Mama Wange medical camp is an initiative of NMG-U which was started in 2016 to give back to people across the country to access specialized free medical services to mothers, expectant women and girls.

Mr Martin Mwema, the commercial manager broadcast at NM-U, while speaking at the official launch of the Mama Wange medical camp said,

“This year we are offering services like antenatal care, nutritional care, dental services, consultancy on cancer and screening, eye checkups and skin services, epidemiology.”’

Mr Mwema said there are ultrasound services being offered for expectant mothers to ascertain the health of the babies in their wombs and seek advise.

He noted that the annual mediacal camp supports women from across Uganda who have difficulties in accessing good health services.

Ms Dorothy Nansubuga, a 23 year old pregnant mother from Natete in Rubaga Division, Kampala said she was happy to undergo ultrasound scan to ascertain her baby’s health.

“How could I have afforded such an expensive medical service like ultrasound which is only done in Rubaga hospital in my area or other private health facilities which charge a lot of money yet I am only a fresh vegetables seller,” she wondered.

Ms Ruth Naziri, a resident of Nankulabye in Kampala said she received free dental check from Diw dental health care.

“I thank Diw dental healthcare for what they did for me and NMG-U for offering we the poor such good health care services,” she said



