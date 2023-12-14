NMG stories bring calm to Busia crime hotspot

Over 150 suspected criminals have been arrested by Police in Busia town over the past weeks after the Monitor and NTV published a story detailing how they had reportedly taken residents of Katanga in Eastern Division hostage.

The criminals, allegedly commanded by Sadiki Wabwire, had become brazen enough to warn Police, through notices written on their walls, against carrying out operations in the area.

They also taunted law enforcement officers by carrying out robberies in broad daylight and abusing drugs in the open.

Mr Yahaya Mugoya, the Arubaine Village LC1 chairman, where Katanga is located, says the stories aired and published by NTV and the Monitor respectively, have awakened Police authorities about criminality in the area.

“Following the stories, Police carried out a series of operations, which led to many of the suspected criminals arrested, while others are on the run,” he said in an interview on Tuesday.

Subsequently, he says relative calm has returned to the area, while residents are now freely moving at any time of the day with barely any reports of attacks or theft of their valuables.

Mr Michael Kibwika, the Busia Resident District Commissioner, says 150 suspected criminals have been arrested following several operations in Katanga, Sofia, Marachi, Nangwe and Mugungu areas.

“We heard public outcry about increasing cases of criminality and as security, we swung into action and apprehended several suspects,” he said.

According to Mr Kibwika, following the operations, Katanga, which had become a den for criminal activities, is now safe just like several parts of Busia town.

"We are aware that some of the criminals who were operating in Katanga are on the run, but we are going to intensify our operations and make it extremely hard for them to carry out their criminal acts,” he added.

Mr Kibwika attributed the success of their operations to community policing and cooperation with members of the public.

When this publication visited Katanga, all inscriptions on walls, warning Police and other security agencies from going into the area, had been erased, in what residents say signals "the fall of Katanga”.

Mr Abdallah Dembe, who operates a business in Katanga, says whereas there is calmness in the area, residents are still in fear.

“Sadiki Wabwire (the alleged leader of the criminal gang), is still at large and has reportedly threatened to carry out retaliatory attacks on residents. We were told that he recently made a phone call, warning to attack the entire area and set people’s homes on fire,” said Mr Dembe.

Information in Arubaine suggests that Wabwire’s family has career criminals, including his father who is said to be serving time at Morukatipe Prison over charges relating to violent crime and being in possession of a gun.

Also, two of his brothers are said to be serving jail terms in the same prison over charges of robbery, while another brother was reportedly killed following a botched robbery in Kenya.

Those who know Wabwire describe him as a rough leader who would summon all his gang members, brief them on which areas to attack and what to steal, before waiting for feedback in the morning.

Residents say his modus operandi also involved subjecting severe punishments, including strokes of the cane to dissenting gang members who failed to successfully execute his orders.