NMG-U joins CoRSU to support children’s surgeries, rehabilitation

Nation Media Group Uganda (NMG-U) has joined hands with CoRSU hospital in Entebbe to raise Shs400 million to support children and patients living with disabilities in Uganda and the wider region.

The funds, to be raised through the second annual CoRSU walk, will cover life-changing surgeries for 300 children, procure vital medical equipment, and renovate the hospital’s outpatient department.

Speaking at the launch last Thursday, Mr Aloysius Bakidde, board chairperson of the CoRSU Walk Committee, said the initiative demonstrates a commitment to disability inclusion.

“We are committed and united in advancing disability inclusion and supporting specialized rehabilitative services for children from impoverished households,” he said.

The first walk, held last year, raised Shs78 million, providing surgeries for 16 children and expanding access to essential physiotherapy equipment, Bakidde noted.

“The energy was palpable, the spirit of giving infectious, and the results were truly life-changing,” he added.

Mr Robert Ochai, CoRSU’s chief executive officer, welcomed the partnership, emphasising the hospital’s mission since its founding in 2006 as a private, non-profit institution.

“Since its founding, CoRSU hospital has stood on the belief that disability must never mean inability. This belief has shaped every decision and every service that has been offered,” Ochai said.

CoRSU, which does not receive government funding, provides specialized rehabilitative care to patients with disabilities, particularly children, across Uganda.

John Bosco Birungi, NMG-U brand manager marketing, highlighted the importance of societal awareness and inclusion.

“Disability is one of the issues that affect people and society negatively, but people must be sensitized on what to do when they have a person who is disabled in their homes or society,” he said.

Birungi added that NMG-U prioritizes employment opportunities for persons with disabilities. “If a disabled person applies for a job alongside a non-disabled person, priority is given to the person with disability,” he said.

The upcoming walk is expected to mobilize both public and private support, aiming to bridge the gap between despair and opportunity for children who rely on life-saving surgeries and rehabilitative care.