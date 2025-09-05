NMG-U journalists urged to apply for Chevening Scholarships

The British High Commission has encouraged journalists from the Nation Media Group-Uganda (NMG-U) to apply for the 2025/2026 Chevening Scholarships. During a sensitisation meeting in Kampala on Wednesday, Chevening Programme Coordinator Tina Wamala told journalists that the one-year Master's Degree scholarships are not solely about academic qualifications. She said they also offer an opportunity to join a prestigious global network and ignite the passion to drive impactful projects back home.

“Among you are incredible game- changers, people who influence their communities, who can lead in their sectors, and who have the potential to create meaningful impact in society. You’re joining a network of highly influential individuals,” Ms Wamala said.

She explained that the Chevening Scholarships aim to nurture future leaders who can identify societal challenges and create solutions that bring about positive change. To qualify, applicants must demonstrate not only leadership potential but also a commitment to making a tangible impact in their communities. Since the programme's inception in 1983, more than 300 Ugandans have benefited from the scholarships. However, Ms Wamala noted that the High Commission is keen to see more participation from the media sector. Notable beneficiaries from NMG-Uganda include General Manager Editorial Daniel Kalinaki, former Managing Editor Tabu Butagira, and veteran journalist Andrew Mwenda.

Last week, during a send-off event for the 2025/2026 Chevening and Commonwealth scholars, the British High Commissioner to Uganda, Ms Lisa Chesney, emphasised the significance of the scholarships. She noted that the 13 awardees this year would be pursuing studies in fields such as public health, climate change law, molecular biology, economics, engineering, and linguistics. Speaking at her official residence in Nakasero, Kampala, Ms Chesney urged the scholars to make the most of the academic, cultural, and networking opportunities the UK offers. “These scholarships are more than academic awards; they are investments in future leaders.

We are proud to see many Ugandans continue to succeed in these competitive global programmes, and we look forward to the impact they will have both in the UK and upon their return to Uganda,” she said. Chevening Scholarships are the UK Government’s flagship global scholarship programme, offering students and mid-career professionals from around the world the opportunity to pursue a one-year Master’s degree at any UK university and in any field of study. Applications for the 2025/2026 intake opened early last month and will close on October 7. Physical interviews for short-listed applicants will be held in early 2026, with successful candidates beginning their studies in July.



