NMG-U journalists win environment conservation awards

Two journalists from National Media Group-Uganda (NMG-U) have won the Biodiversity Fund Awards 2023 during the seventh Uganda Biodiversity Fund (UBF) anniversary celebrations on Friday.

The awards aim at appreciating local journalists’ reporting and raising awareness about Uganda’s environmental and wildlife conservation.

Ms Noeline Nabukenya, a Wakiso-based Monitor news reporter together with Mr Moses Ndhaye, a KFM radio news reporter, stood out as one of the best journalists out of the 13 journalists from different media houses who participated in these awards.

Ms Jessica Alupo, Uganda's vice president, urged all award winners to continue raising the bar higher in reporting and protecting the environment for future generations to come.

“I am glad that UBF has identified journalists and media houses as means to create awareness about Uganda’s diversity. This will go a long way in encouraging and mobilizing the citizenry into conserving our God-given natural heritage,” Ms Alupo noted in her speech.

She also expressed her disappointment over the failure to implement and enforce the environmental laws, attributing it to poor environmental awareness and information gaps.

Ms Nabukenya, who emerged third in the race, said this award is going to encourage and motivate her to do more environmental stories.