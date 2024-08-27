NMG-U partners with Bunyoro Kingdom to promote education

Nation Media Group (NMG) Uganda has partnered with Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom to promote Education under the Newspaper in Education (NiE) project.

On Tuesday, the company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the cultural Institution at the kingdom headquarters in Hoima City.

The MOU was signed by Bunyoro premier (Omuhikirwa) Andrew Byakutaga and the NTV Uganda general manager Johnson Omollo, who represented the NMG-U managing director Susan Nsibirwa.

NiE is a Wednesday weekly pullout in the Daily Monitor newspaper. It contains information or material giving pupils a chance to excel in academics.

“This relationship will make a big contribution to education and preservation of culture” Byakutaga said.

According to him, Bunyoro Sub-region has been underprivileged due to historical reasons, right away from the colonial times that disorganized the kingdom which also lacks a public university.

“This region has been underprivileged for mainly historical purposes, the wars right from the colonial times really disorganized the Kingdom and this is the only region without a university,” Byakutaga elaborates

Omollo expressed optimism about a “new chapter of collaboration with Bunyoro Kingdom to improve literacy levels in the region through NiE.

“We are happy to open a new chapter of cooperation with Bunyoro Kingdom to improve literacy levels through NIE that offers teachers and learners an opportunity to be able to revise the curriculum,” Omollo observed.

Eric Makanga, the NiE project lead person explained why they chose to partner with the kingdom.

“We have decided to partner with the kingdom because it has a big voice and it will be easy for us to reach to schools,” he noted.

“We are looking for more partners so that we can have an impact on education in the region,” Makanda added.