NMG-U partners with USAID to help youth

By  Tom Brian Angurini

  • The $1m (about Shs3.6b)-three year programme seeks to deliver basic education and services to children and youth.

Nation Media Group-Uganda (NMG-U) has partnered with USAID Integrated Child and Youth Development (ICYD), and Uganda National Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Alliance (UNREEEA) to support vulnerable youth in the country.

