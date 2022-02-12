NMG-U partners with USAID to help youth

Nation Media Group-Uganda (NMG-U) has partnered with USAID Integrated Child and Youth Development (ICYD), and Uganda National Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Alliance (UNREEEA) to support vulnerable youth in the country.

The $1m (about Shs3.6b)-three year programme seeks to deliver basic education and services to children and youth by strengthening young people’s ability to critically engage with their environment, address their health and safety needs, and make it more likely to reach their potential.

Speaking at the launch of the programme in Kampala yesterday, Ms Eileen Mukoya, ICYD’s chief of party, said they aim to ensure children and youth, especially the most vulnerable, receive the support and services necessary for them to lead resilient, healthy and productive lives.

“[We want to ensure] children and youth have improved learning outcomes. Children and youth are protected, safe, and healthy in their homes, communities, and learning environments,” she said.

She said if the youth practice positive behaviours and make informed decisions about their lives and relationships, it will create a positive society in the country.

She noted that the partnership with private sector organisations have been identified as a strategy to achieve the above objectives and to sustainably facilitate transitioning of the partnerships.

In this regard, ICYD has in place a partnership with UNREEEA.

UNREEEA is an organisation comprising six renewable energy associations as primary members.

Ms Mukoya added that the goal of the alliance is to contribute to promoting sustainable energy development, adoption and use of clean renewable energy and energy efficient solutions.