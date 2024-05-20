NMG-U staff join campaign against Aids

The Nation Media Group (NMG) Uganda staff on Friday joined the rest of the world to commemorate the International HIV/Aids Candlelight Memorial Day.

The day, which is held in memory of the people who died of the virus and to celebrate the lives of those living with the disease, takes place every third Sunday of May.

This year’s event was held yesterday. However, Uganda commemorated the day on Friday.

This comes amid concern of rising HIV cases among young people.

According to statistics from the Uganda Aids Commission, 70 percent (27,000) of the new infections in 2022 among young people were adolescent girls and 21 percent (4,000) were young men. The same report indicated that every year, the country registers more than 50,000 new cases of HIV infections, with about 17, 000 annual deaths.

Ms Alice Nankya, the NMG human resources lead who joined the staff in candle lighting at NMG offices in Namuwongo, Kampala, on Friday, said the company is sensitising the people about HIV/Aids.

“The fact that we are remembering our departed loved ones, all of us are affected in one way or the other, so we want to sensitise people that it (HIV/Aids) is still there and we hope that by 2030 it is no more,” she said.

Ms Nankya also warned the public against discrimination against people living with HIV/Aids, especially at workplaces. She encouraged other companies to promote sensitisation, and have different pieces of training for the staff, reminding people about the deadly virus.

The day was commemorated under the theme, ‘Ending Aids by 2030, keeping communities at the centre.’ The national event was held in Hoima City.

Additionally, Ms Nakya said companies should put in place policies that discourage discrimination against people living with HIV.

Mr Timothy Ntale, the head of Legal at NMG Uganda, said the media company will keep the issue of HIV/Aids at the forefront through awareness campaigns.