NMG-U training programme gives mentees wings

A study by the Graduate School of Media and Communications at Aga Khan University revealed that women in editorial leadership positions remain significantly under-represented, with Uganda at 33 percent. While this is higher than Kenya’s 11 percent, the figures were still concerning enough to stir Ms Susan Nsibiirwa, the managing director of NMG Uganda, into action.

“There are fewer female journalists in our newsrooms as many leave after a short while,” she said during the inaugural women’s meeting in March 2024, adding: “I sit with women in news boards and we can make use of the resources they offer to mentor more women.”

This resolution birthed a mentorship initiative aimed at building and retaining female talent in the newsroom. True to that commitment, on March 13, 2025, the first cohort of 10 mentees was onboarded, guided by three mentors—Ms Linda Kibombo, Ms Carol Beyanga, and Ms Margaret Vuchiri—with Ms Stellah Mbekeka, senior human resource partner at NMG, steering the programme.

The six-month mentorship sessions, held virtually every Friday at 3pm, covered wide-ranging topics: journalism skills for modern newsrooms, personal branding, networking, leadership, resilience, wellness, and navigating power dynamics. The mentors also shared their newsroom journeys—moments of self-doubt, managing conflicts, and confronting colleagues who questioned their ability to lead.

Ms Mbekeka described it as both a professional and personal investment.

“The NMG-U’s six-month Newsroom Mentorship Programme provided a unique opportunity for growth and development for the mentees. This cohort focused on empowering women in the newsroom. Seasoned journalists shared real-life experiences, industry insights and best practices,” she says. Mentees speak

Ms Juliet Justine Rukundo, a mentee, says her takeaway was that learning never stops. “Moreover, resilience and community networks are more than necessary as we manoeuvre the challenges at work,” she adds. Ms Gloria Irankunda, says. “My networking skills improved and I can spot one or two people I want to connect with during an event.”

Because the programme was virtual, participation stretched beyond Kampala. Ms Charity Akullo from the Lira bureau says: “The six months weren’t just about career development but about discovering my potential, gaining clarity on my professional path, and building meaningful connections with leaders. ”

The experience was equally rewarding for the mentors. Ms Kibombo admitted she picked a couple of lessons from the mentors and the mentees. “While being a woman in the newsroom can be very taxing, through the discussion, it was very clear that there are solutions to everything. I also came to further appreciate that we have to be real about what we are going through as female journalists,” she says.

For Ms Vuchiri, the programme was both nostalgic and enlightening. The highlight for her came during the graduation ceremony, when one mentee said: “I am now defiant, but in a good way.” For Ms Vuchiri, that statement was proof that sessions on power dynamics and conflict management had left a lasting imprint.

Next cohort

NMG is preparing to roll out the next cohort, open to both men and women in the newsroom. The exercise has proved that with intentional mentorship, Uganda’s population of female journalists can be nurtured to thrive.



