NMG Uganda, Light for the World celebrate inclusion partnership

Nation Media Group-Uganda (NMG-U) and Light for the World yesterday marked a year of partnership dedicated to advancing disability inclusion in the media sector, with a celebration of associates who completed a transformative one-year programme.

Launched in September 2024 through a Memorandum of Understanding, the collaboration saw four associates — Ms Patricia Marie Natakwa, Mr Emmy Odoch, Mr Ronald Yiga, and Ms Promise Akankunda — join NMG-U after being selected from a pool of 11 candidates. They were placed across editorial, finance, and TV production departments, where they have since integrated into the newsroom and business operations.

Speaking at the anniversary event, Ms Susan Nsibirwa, the managing director of NMG Uganda, applauded the associates for exceeding expectations and announced that they would be retained permanently. “Of the 11 candidates interviewed, we took on four under editorial, finance, and TV production. Over the year, they have proved their value. We are glad to continue working with them,” she said.

Ms Nsibirwa noted that inclusion at NMG-U goes beyond symbolic gestures, citing examples such as the company’s decision to feature a news anchor with a disability during last year’s International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

“This is one partnership that keeps giving. As we move forward, we are excited to explore new ways to collaborate and make our workplace a model of diversity and inclusion,” she added.

Ms Akankunda, who joined the TV production team, described her year as a journey of growth and adaptation to the high-pressure demands of broadcast journalism.

“At first, it felt overwhelming, but with guidance from the team, I’ve learned to work faster and meet tight deadlines. Now, I can confidently handle production tasks under pressure,” she said.

For Mr Odoch, who writes for Business Daily, the opportunity has been both professional and personal. “This programme has allowed me to amplify voices that are often unheard. Every time I see my stories published, it reminds me that my voice and the voices of others like me truly matter,” he said. Mr Silvester Kasozi, the country director of Light for the World, praised NMG- U for setting an example of authentic inclusion. “True inclusion happens when workplaces go beyond policy statements.

The associates have not only grown in their roles but also challenged stereotypes about what people with disabilities can achieve,” he said.

He urged other organisations to replicate such partnerships, noting that with the right support, people with disabilities thrive and enrich workplaces.

Both organisations pledged to expand the programme, extend opportunities to more departments, and improve structural accessibility.

NATIONAL CONTEXT

Data from the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) 2024 Census shows Uganda has 5.5 million persons with disabilities, up from 4.4 million in 2014, representing 13.2 percent of the population. Of these, 2.4 million were male and 1.7 million were children aged 2–17.