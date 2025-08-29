NMG, UTB join forces to promote brand Uganda

The Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) and the Nation Media Group (NMG) have reaffirmed their commitment to promoting Uganda as a top travel destination across the globe.

During a meeting held yesterday at the UTB offices in Kampala, both entities underscored the role of public-private partnerships in advancing tourism, especially as the country prepares for World Tourism Month this September.

Ms Susan Nsibirwa, the managing director of NMG-Uganda, expressed the media house’s readiness to leverage its big regional platforms to elevate Uganda’s tourism profile. While Uganda boasts extraordinary attractions, from gorilla tracking to cultural heritage and adventure tourism, Ms Nsibirwa noted the country still lags behind regional peers such as Kenya and Tanzania in attracting international tourists.

“At Nation Media Group, our mission is to positively impact communities. Supporting Uganda’s tourism ambitions aligns with that mission,” she said.

“With our presence across East Africa, the goal is to ensure Uganda features prominently on the itineraries of tourists who already visit our neighbouring countries,” she added.

Ms Nsibirwa emphasised that NMG would spearhead engaging campaigns and storytelling initiatives to spotlight Uganda’s unique offerings, helping drive visitor numbers and reshape global perceptions. The UTB Chief Executive Officer, Ms Juliana Kaggwa, reiterated the Board’s strong belief in collaboration as a foundation for sustainable tourism growth.

She praised NMG’s commitment, noting that the partnership will enhance the impact of UTB’s flagship campaign Explore Uganda – The Pearl of Africa. “Our discussion with NMG was productive and forward-thinking. Their regional reach presents a powerful platform to amplify Uganda’s tourism narrative,” Ms Kaggwa stated.

“With such partnerships, we’re confident that Uganda’s tourism brand can gain the visibility and recognition it deserves,” she added.

UTB Chief Executive Officer Juliana Kaggwa speaks at UTB offices in Kampala on August 28, 2025. PHOTO/MICHAEL KAKUMRIZI

Ms Kaggwa also shared UTB’s calendar of activities for World Tourism Month, culminating in the celebration of World Tourism Day on September 27.

A highlight will be the Rhino Naming Ceremony on September 22, aligning with World Rhino Day.

“We are inviting everyone to participate, name a rhino, name one for a loved one, let’s celebrate and own this journey together,” she said.

“With the support of partners like Nation Media Group, the government, private sector, and every Ugandan, we can ensure Uganda truly shines as The Pearl of Africa,” she added.

Sector’s potential

Despite its potential, Uganda still lags behind regional peers like Kenya and Tanzania in attracting international visitors. According to the Uganda Tourism Board, the sector contributes significantly to the national economy, generating over $1.6 billion in annual tourism revenue and employs hundreds of thousands of Ugandans.