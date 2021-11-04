NMS dispatches more Pfizer vaccines

 An army health official administers a  Pfizer vaccine  jab to a woman during a mass vaccination exercise at City Square in Kampala on October 14. PHOTO/ISAAC KASAMANI

By  Tonny Abet

What you need to know:

  • Although there has been public concern that the more than 660,000 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccines may expire because of delayed dispatch, Ms Nduhukire said it has long shelf life and there was no need to rush. 

The National Medical Stores (NMS) yesterday announced that it is distributing additional three million doses of Covid-19 vaccines to boost access and uptake. 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.