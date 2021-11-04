NMS dispatches more Pfizer vaccines

The National Medical Stores (NMS) yesterday announced that it is distributing additional three million doses of Covid-19 vaccines to boost access and uptake.

Ms Sheila Nduhukire, the NMS spokesperson, said a number of districts including Mpigi, Masaka, Mabara, Gulu, and Apac had already received the new batch which includes Pfizer and AstraZeneca.

“Unlike in the past where Pfizer was limited to the metropolitan districts of Kampala, Wakiso and Mukono, this time round, we have added more districts of Mityana, Luweero, Jinja, Kamuli, Kalungu, Buikwe, Kayunga, Gomba and Masaka,” Ms Nduhukire said.

She added: “Given the intricacies of Pfizer and its storage, only few districts have been added because of their proximity to Kampala. In case of any replenishment, we are able to do that and also capacity has been built to ensure storage and handling of Pfizer.”

Vaccines received

With this, several districts have received at least four types of vaccines which include AstraZeneca, Sinovac, Moderna and Pfizer.

Government is racing to vaccinate at least 7 million people in order to fully reopen the economy. Of the 8 million doses of vaccines so far acquired through donations and direct procurement, 3.2 million have been administered.

Neither the NMS nor the Ministry of Health has been clear on when they plan to dispatch Johnson and Johnson vaccines that have been purchased using taxpayers money.