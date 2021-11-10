NMS, Health ministry differ over Covid jabs

750,000 doses of Johnson and Johnson vaccine are expected in the country in two weeks time, according to government. PHOTO/NET

By  MONITOR REPORTER

What you need to know:

  • Ms Sheila Nduhukire, the NMS spokesperson, said on Monday that they were waiting for orders from the Ministry of Health to dispatch the highly sought after vaccines.

National Medical Stores (NMS) and the Ministry of Health are sending conflicting information on how single-shot Johnson and Johnson Covid-19 vaccines procured using taxpayers money, were utilised.

