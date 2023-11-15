NMS’ Kamabare, Mwebesa scoop top health awards

The Director of General Health Services, Dr Henry Mwebesa and Mr Moses Kamabare, the General Manager of National Medical Stores (NMS), have been recognised for their contribution towards Uganda’s health sector.

They were decorated during the Heroes in Health Awards ceremony held at Commonwealth Resort Munyonyo in Kampala last Friday.

Mr Kamabare, who has served as the General Manager of National Medical Stores (NMS) since 2008, received the Minister’s Special Award.

Dr Mwebesa was given a special award for his exceptional and tremendous contribution to the continuous improvement of health service delivery.

Mr Kamabare, who oversaw the transformation of the NMS operations including digitisation of the drug delivery systems, was recognised for his “transformative initiatives towards healthcare accessibility through digitisation of the supply chain.”

NMS was established 30 years ago with a mandate to procure, store and distribute medicines and essential medicines to Health facilities in Uganda.

Mr Kamabare was hailed for helping NMS to adapt and evolve with the changing times hence growing into a highly efficient and technologically advanced organisation.

“Currently, all government health facilities across Uganda place their orders online for all essential medicines and Health supplies, including, among others, ARVs, TB, Malaria, Reproductive Health Commodities, and Vaccines,” said NMS spokesperson Sheila Nduhukire.

“The online ordering of medicines is a radical departure from the old system where facilities sent orders by hard copies/manually through courier,” she added.

The Heroes in Health awards seek to recognise unique individuals and entities transforming the health sector.

An ophthalmologist working in rural areas in northeastern Uganda, Ms Gladdys Atto, won the ‘Doctor of the Year’ award.

“I would like to thank God for exalting me; my mum and dad for believing in me and my entire team at Moroto Regional Rereferral Hospital for the tireless work of sight restoration,” Dr Atto said.

“This award also goes out to all my beloved patients who put their trust in me to handle their eyes and to all the senior ophthalmologists who taught me the art of eye surgery,” she added.

All the way from Maracha-WestNile, Ms Celina Bako won the ‘Midwife of The Year’ Award.

Uganda Red Cross Society also scooped the prestigious Heroes in Health Award, Logistics Category.

The event was presided over by the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr Thomas Tayebwa.

Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, the Health minister, said they have a clear vision to deliver the highest possible level of health services to all Ugandans.

“The government is committed to elevating the healthcare system and cultivating a resilient health workforce is one of the priorities,” she added.

Mbarara University of Science and Technology student Deogratias Delafrique also won an award for spearheading efforts to transform the healthcare system by adopting herbal and complementary medicines so that patients can have effective, safe, and affordable options for treatment.

Mr Tayebwa pledged Parliament’s commitment and emphasised the need for the health sector to foster collaboration and partnerships.