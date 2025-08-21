NMS recalls heart drug over safety concerns

The National Medical Stores (NMS) has ordered an immediate nationwide recall of calcium gluconate, a critical drug for heart conditions, over safety concerns.

The recall was communicated in an August 14 notice to all health facilities, following an alert from the National Drug Authority (NDA). The affected drug, Calcium Gluconate Injection 10% W/V (Batch KBU24001), was manufactured by Indian firm Farbe Firma Pvt. Ltd. and supplied through Crux Pharma (U) Ltd.

In the directive signed by NMS General Manager Moses Kamabare, health workers were instructed to stop administering the drug with immediate effect.

“Collect data on availability of stock and return all the stock to NMS when drivers deliver to your facility. The remaining stock should reach NMS before December 14, 2025, or send feedback on the status,” the notice reads.

Calcium gluconate is commonly used to treat cardiac arrest, heart-related toxicity, and hypocalcemia (low calcium levels in the blood). Severe cases of hypocalcemia can trigger seizures, confusion, muscle cramps, or even heart failure.

Although NMS did not specify the exact health risks behind the recall, medical literature highlights possible side effects of calcium gluconate, including fainting, slow heart rate, and abnormal tingling sensations.

NMS explained that it routinely recalls products when quality assurance tests flag safety risks, such as incorrect strength, loss of potency, or mislabeling. Between 2021 and 2022, at least 19 drugs and medical devices were recalled in Uganda over safety or efficacy concerns, according to NDA.

Rejected or expired medicines are typically inspected, written off, and transferred to designated facilities before being destroyed in coordination with NDA.

The recall is expected to affect multiple health facilities nationwide that had received supplies of the drug.



