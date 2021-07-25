NMS upto the task to deliver drugs countrywide, says VP Alupo

By Paul Adude More by this Author

The Vice President Ms Jessica Alupo has said the National Medical Stores (NMS) has the capability to deliver drugs to all health facilities in the country dispelling reports by a section of politicians that the facility was short on drugs.

“There are large volumes of medicine, drugs and vaccines which are enough to supply all government hospitals and health centers at the required time. NMS is upto the task to continue delivering medicines to throughout the country,” she said.

Ms Alupo made the remarks while addressing journalists after a tour of the National Medical Stores facility in Entebbe on Friday.

“When the drugs are delivered to the health facilities by the NMS, they (NMS) are always hearing feedback that the members of the public don’t get these drugs. This has caused dissatisfaction from the members of the public that the drugs don’t reach them when they go to the facilities and find drugs are not there,” she said.

Ms Alupo who held a closed door meeting with the top administration at NMS said government will address challenges that were raised by the NMS officials after the drug deliveries.

“I want to give confidence to all Ugandans that the vaccines that are administered by our medical personnel are kept in good condition and they should have confidence when taking these vaccines” she said.

The state minister, office of the vice president, Ms Diana Mutasingwa disputed reports by some politicians of lack of medicine at NMS.

“There are drugs at the National Medical Stores. NMS distributes the drugs efficiently but the drugs get lost at the Local Government health facilities level. We need to address this issue together as leaders at all levels, it’s our responsibility to ensure our facilities have the drugs,” she said.

The General Manager NMS, Mr Moses Kamabare said lack of a proper communication line between NMS and politicians has led to the latter giving false information to the public.

“The leaders that are supposed to be telling the population about what government is doing to give them the medicines, are the same people who tell the population the medicines are not there” he said.

Mr Kamabare said Vice President’s visit is part of its stakeholder engagement to invite all critical leaders visit the stores to asses’ how it operates.

“Our interaction is to engage all the leaders at all levels of government, tell them what we do, enlist their support in what we are doing, ask them to explain to the population but also tell us what the population thinks that we can do differently to serve them better so that we can improve” he said.