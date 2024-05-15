Nnaabagereka urges women to advance their education

The Queen (Nnaabagereka) of the Buganda Kingdom, Sylvia Nagginda, has encouraged women to seize every opportunity to advance their education in order to compete in the global job market.

"If you get a chance to upgrade your academic levels kindly take on that opportunity because it also promotes the girl-child education initiative. Women play a vital role in keeping girls in school for the betterment of their future,” she said.

She made the remarks Wednesday during the 10th Royal Buganda Women’s Conference at Bulange-Mengo Palace in Kampala, where thousands of women gathered to discuss their progress in economic empowerment and leadership.

Nnaabagereka emphasized the importance of embracing advancements in ICT, stating that women cannot be empowered without adapting to new trends.

"Since we are pushing women to come on board, they need to intervene in the new trends which are coming up, like the use of social media to get quick updates, guidance and markets,” she said.

Hajjati Faridah Kibowa, the Chairperson of the National Women's Council, emphasized the significance of understanding gender equality for economic empowerment.

“The only way how women can empower each other is when they are well versed with their gender equalities as mothers, women and leaders. In this conference we get a chance to share experiences and learn from each other,” she said.

She applauded the government for putting emphasis on economic empowerment for women, saying that women from the Buganda sub-region are very active in each and every project.

“Nnaabagereka has been at the forefront in promoting programmes which are intending to empower women not only from Buganda region but the entire country. I urge all women especially those in top positions to come and support this cause,” Hajjat Kibowa said.

Ms Angella Nakafeero from the Ministry of Gender, Labour, and Social Development urged women to implement laws and policies that address challenges such as domestic violence, harassment, and denial of rights.

She emphasized the need to support girl-child education and increase the number of women in leadership positions, particularly in fields such as science and technology.