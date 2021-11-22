No beer in Kenya this festive season without Covid-19 vaccine certificate

A health worker administers Covid-19 vaccine on September 20, 2021. Photo | NMG

By  Daily Nation

What you need to know:

  • In what is likely to cause anxiety ahead of the December holidays, Health Cabinet Secretary has announced that those seeking public services must be fully inoculated to ensure the country doesn’t shut down due to a high infection rate.

Have you been vaccinated against Covid-19? If not, you might be denied services in government institutions and entry to your favourite bar this festive season.

