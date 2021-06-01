No bond for 2,000 arrested bar revellers

By Andrew Bagala More by this Author

Police have declined to grant bonds to more than 2,100 people, who were arrested in bars and other entertainment places at weekend in total contravention of the Ministry of Health guidelines against the spread of coronavirus.

Earlier, Operations Director Edward Ochom had warned members of the public that they would not forgive those who do not comply with the guidelines.

Mr Fred Enanga, the police spokesman, said the only exit for the suspects is through court.

“We have started taking the suspects to court for disobeying lawful orders,” Mr Enanga said yesterday.

Police also impounded 450 cars and 2,000 motorcycles that were being driven past 9pm.

Unlike in the previous operations, the motorcyclists were not arrested but their bikes were impounded and will only be released after they have paid traffic express penalty tickets. Traffic officers fine a boda boda rider between Shs50,000 and Shs100,000 for operating during curfew.

Motorcyclists and non-essential drivers are supposed to stop working at 6pm and 9pm, respectively but they say they are delayed by traffic jams.

Following the surge in Covid-19 cases in Uganda, police stepped up their operations against violators of Ministry of Health guidelines.

Uganda has registered 47,147 cumulative cases of Covid-19 and 362 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

Since last Friday, the country has been registering an average of 600 Covid-19 cases daily, a trend that has worried health experts that health system will be overwhelmed if tough measures are not put in place.

Mr Ochom said he had instructed his commanders to arrest any non-essential workers on the road by 9pm.

He added that vehicles would be impounded and travellers left to walk back home.

On Saturday, President Museveni warned Ugandans, especially those staying in Kampala City and Wakiso District, of health challenges that would lead to deaths and prompt another lockdown if they don’t comply with the Covid-19 standard operating procedures.

