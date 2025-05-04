No Cabinet, parliament as Museveni calls NRM to village polls

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has called upon all members of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party to actively participate in upcoming village-level elections scheduled for Tuesday, May 6, 2025.

In a message posted on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle @KagutaMuseveni, President Museveni directed party members to gather at their respective village centres by 10am to take part in two key activities: the verification of registered NRM members and the election of NRM flag-bearers for LCI chairpersons and other party structures.

"Finally, I am alerting and requesting all the NRM members to go to the village centres in their respective local areas by 10am on Tuesday the 6th of May, 2025, to do two things: 1. Take part in the baraza that will verify the members of the NRM that have been registered in the NRM registers; 2. Take part in the elections of the NRM LCI flag-bearer for LCI chairmanship and also elect the village NRM structures,” Museveni said.

According to the President, these activities must take place strictly between 10am and 2pm, and will be guided by the NRM Electoral Commission.

“I will personally be in the Rwakitura village and Maama will be in Ntungamo Ireenga to take part in the verification of our respective NRM, village registers,” he revealed, adding, “I will, however, not line behind any candidate for election because as chairman of the NRM, I welcome any choice of our members. I cannot and should not, therefore, take sides.”

The President announced the suspension of official government business to enable participation in the electoral process. “There will be no cabinet meeting on Monday, the 5th of May, 2025 and I have also agreed with the Rt. Hon. Speaker that there will be no Parliamentary sitting on Tuesday, the 6th of May, 2025,” he added.

The directive comes just days before the polling date, as per the NRM Electoral Roadmap for 2025/26 shared on social media by Katerega Uthman Mwanadamu, MP for Mawogola West.

According to the roadmap, expression of interest and nominations at the village level took place between April 24–30, while campaigns ran from May 1–5. Polling is set for May 6.

In response to the President’s guidance, several aspiring leaders took to social media to declare their participation. Oyite Emmanuel (@oyite6) posted: “Thank you my president @KagutaMuseveni for the guidance. I will be in Atyeto ‘A’ Village, Alidi parish, Loro Sub-county, Oyam district for the election of NRM village structure. I am contesting to be NRM publicity secretary in my village structure.”

This localised and grassroots-driven electoral exercise marks the foundation of the broader NRM internal elections ahead of the 2026 general polls.