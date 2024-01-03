No carrying sugarcane on light vehicles, motorcycles - officials

The Masindi District security committee has imposed a ban on the transportation of sugarcane using light vehicles and motorcycles, effective January 1.

The move is aimed at combating rising cases of sugarcane theft in the district.

Masindi District Security Committee, which sat last week, said the ban is in response to the discovery of rampant sugarcane theft, with criminals selling stolen sugarcanes in kilogrammes to unauthorised middlemen, who also sell it at inflated prices to various factories.

Mr Emmy Ngabirano, the Masindi Resident District Commissioner, said the ease of transporting sugarcane in smaller vehicles had facilitated widespread theft from farmers’ fields, forcing a strict response from security to curb the illegal activities affecting local sugarcane farmers.

“We will be enforcing the ban on light vehicles transporting sugarcane until further notice and those found in violation will face arrest,” Ms Ngabirano said on Monday.

He said the security committee’s decision has been forwarded to the district council for consideration in the full council meeting scheduled for next week.

Mr Moses Kirya, the Masindi District speaker, said the resolution aims to protect the interests of sugarcane out-growers.

“We have received a letter from the security committee urging us to pass the ban on transporting sugarcane using small vehicles. This proposal will be tabled in the upcoming council meeting, and we are determined to pass it without fail to safeguard the livelihoods of our farmers,” Mr Kirya said.

Mr Kirya said the decision has garnered support from stakeholders in the sugar industry within the district as they don’t want to lose their cane.

Mr James Musiime, a private sugarcane farmer, said the district has long grappled with unregulated middlemen cheating farmers.